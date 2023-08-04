Quick Answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra is not available with any form of cellular connectivity in the US. You can only buy a Wi-Fi model.

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — its flagship Android tablet in the S9 series — alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones. While the Z Fold 5 has a massive inner display, making it better suited for productivity, it is no match for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This tablet comes fully equipped with a new 14.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED 2X display and a massive 11,200mAh battery that can keep you going for hours. However, it has a lot in common with last year's Tab S8 Ultra, including the lack of a 5G connectivity option.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have 5G?

No, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't offer 5G or 4G connectivity. You can only choose between 512GB of storage with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage with 16GB of RAM, and both models lack 5G connectivity. Last year's Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra was also available with only Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a powerful productivity tool that can effectively replace your laptop when paired with the best accessories. But like your average laptop, it doesn't have 5G support, at least not in the US. However, Samsung states network connectivity options could vary by region. So, make sure you check your country's Samsung website to double-check if the S9 Ultra is available locally with 5G connectivity.

What can I do with 5G on my tablet?

Source: Samsung

5G internet speeds are a big step up from the 4G bands. Despite the known limitation of the shorter range, 5G cellular internet availability is fast expanding. With faster mobile internet, documents sync in real-time, high-resolution video streams don't buffer, and you can stay connected wherever you are.

5G connectivity on a tablet allows you to stream Netflix in 4k on your large display, plus you can work collaboratively with your team on documents, even when you're on the move or stuck in traffic. 5G also gives you the freedom to use web apps and cloud-based services from wherever you are. And if 5G isn't available, 4G always serves as a trusty backup. 5G connectivity on a tablet is for the go-getter and the productivity enthusiast who loves working no matter where they are.

For some, the lack of 5G support on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be a deal-breaker, especially if you travel a lot or just prefer working in the great outdoors. However, for most others, free or metered Wi-Fi is available almost everywhere now, from your home to the café down the street to your co-working space.

How can I enjoy 5G internet on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra?

Just because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't come with 5G built-in does not mean you have to live without mobile internet on your tablet. Chances are, the Tab S9 Ultra isn't your only portable device; you likely have a 5G-enabled smartphone living in your pocket right this second. To enjoy the convenience of 5G on your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you just need to set a strong password and create a portable hotspot with your smartphone.

This will extend the phone's 5G internet to your tablet and other nearby devices, allowing you to enjoy the raw horsepower of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra anywhere. Yes, there are tradeoffs, including accelerated battery drain on your smartphone and bandwidth sharing between the connected devices. But for some, that's an acceptable tradeoff considering the Tab S9 Ultra is the only model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage this year.

If you don't travel too frequently and don't mind taking an extra step to get 5G on your tablet, buying this tab should be no problem. Plus, using a portable hotspot saves you the hassle of maintaining an additional line for your tablet and paying its bills.

Source: Samsung

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models have 5G?

For some of you looking to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the lack of cellular connectivity or 5G on the go could be a deal breaker. However, just like last year, the Galaxy S9 series has a model built to cater to your exact needs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G offers 5G connectivity alongside Wi-Fi for an uncompromising mobile internet experience. In the US, you can buy the tablet with a 5G line from Verizon, AT&T, or UScellular. With these connectivity options, you can get work done anywhere if you have cellular reception.

However, you will make a few noteworthy compromises when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G. First, you'll be limited to a smaller 12.4-inch display instead of the Ultra's 14.6-inch panel. And though both models share the same processor, the Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G has only 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Make sure to check out our comparison of the 5G and standard versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ if you're okay with these specs but on the fence about the $150 additional spend just for 5G.

All things considered, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. It offers the biggest display, the most storage, and the most memory of all the Galaxy Tab S9 variants, with 5G being the only missing feature. If you prioritize performance over connectivity, the Tab S9 Ultra is your best bet since a Wi-Fi hotspot can fill in the connectivity gaps where required. On the other hand, if built-in support for 5G trumps everything else on your list of wants, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G.