Summary Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with an S Pen, just like the rest of the Tab S9 lineup, so no need to make any additional purchases.

The S Pen has been upgraded in the latest Galaxy Tab S9 series - it can now charge while attached to the tablet in either direction and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The S Pen is a versatile tool that can be used for drawing, writing, taking notes, and even serving as a shutter remote and media remote, making it an essential companion for Galaxy Tab users.

Samsung has just released its new lineup of tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and the top-end Tab S9 Ultra — each with unique displays, features, and prices. But what's not different is support for the S Pen across the entire lineup.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra come with an S Pen?

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra does come with an S Pen in the box, so there's no need for any additional purchase with your already pricey new Galaxy tablet - unless you want to pick up another of our recommended Tab S9 Ultra accessories.

Samsung has offered an S Pen in the box with its tablets going all the way back to the Galaxy Tab S3, and fortunately nothing has changed on that front. This is quite the impressive feat considering Apple doesn't offer their stylus in-box and instead sells it separately.

Has the S Pen been changed or upgraded?

The S Pen has had a slight makeover with the latest Galaxy Tab S9 series. The S Pen can now charge while attached to your tablet in either direction, so you don't have to worry about which way up it is.

Not only that, but the S Pen now carries an IP68 rating along with the tablet itself. This means you no longer have to worry about a little bit of water or dust ruining the functions of your favorite pen.

What can the S Pen do?

The S Pen is a handy tool for all Galaxy Tab users, and with so many features it's hard not to love. You can draw over images, write into search bars, and take notes in a variety of apps.

Not only is the S Pen a handy pen tool, but it doubles as a shutter remote for your camera, a media remote for music, and can remotely flip through presentation slides. So the real question is, what can't the S Pen do?

Justifying its premium price, the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an impressive device packed full of features. Given the high cost it's a relief that Samsung doesn't try to charge you again to get an S Pen stylus, especially since you'll likely also be spending a little more on a Tab S9 Ultra case to keep the tablet - and its stylus - safe.