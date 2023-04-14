Quick Answer: No. Despite having a new design with a glass back, the Samsung Galaxy A54 does not support wireless charging.

Historically, some of the best budget Android phones have been made with materials that can't support wireless charging — like plastic or aluminum. And since Samsung's mid-range phones have often been designed with a plastic back, wireless charging has always been a non-starter. This year, however, the Galaxy A54 has a glass back. Of course, having the right materials is only one part of the equation, so here's what you need to know about wireless charging your Galaxy A54.

Does Samsung Galaxy A54 have wireless charging?

Despite having a new design with a glass back, the Samsung Galaxy A54 does not support wireless charging. That means you can't place the phone on a Qi-enabled wireless charger and charge your phone as you can with a phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23.

How can you charge the Samsung Galaxy A54?

Charging the Galaxy A54 is limited to plugging into a USB-C port. The max charging speed is 25W, which is slow compared to flagship phones, but on par with most mid-range Android phones within the same price range. Still, the 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy A54 is big enough to make the 25W charging feel a little paltry, so charging overnight may be prudent.