Quick Answer: The Razer Kishi V2 is adjustable, so it will work with most popular Android smartphones as long as they have a centered USB-C port and run on Android 9.0 or later.

The Razer Kishi V2 is a handheld controller that you can attach to your smartphone, potentially giving you the edge over your competitors in mobile games such as Call of Duty, thanks to highly responsive microswitch buttons and smooth ultra-low latency input that minimizes lag. Great, right? Absolutely. The Razer Kishi V2 is no slouch, and you wouldn't be here if you didn't think so. But to level up and enjoy the benefits of an exceptional portable gaming experience, you must first confirm if your phone is Razer Kishi V2-compatible.

Why is the Razer Kishi V2 a good fit for most phones?

The Razer Kishi V2 in use, extended to fit the smartphone

Razer assures that the handheld controller offers a universal fit for most popular Android smartphones thanks to the product’s extendable bridge mechanism, which you can easily slide outward to suit phones of many lengths. On top of that, it even has removable rubber pads that complement phones of many thicknesses and handsets with large camera bumps, so plenty of dimensions are accounted for.

Generally speaking, the device provides compatible phones with a good, albeit sometimes snug fit. Having said that, we tried it out with the massive Red Magic 6, which rocks a 6.8-inch screen, and even that device made the cut. The only major downside is that the controller is somewhat bulkier and, therefore, not as portable as certain rivals.

A centered USB-C port is one of the few physical designs phones must have to fit the Razer Kishi V2. This connector is a highly important feature since it eliminates input latency and offers passthrough charging while in use. Unfortunately, the positioning does rule out devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which unusually has a USB-C port placed over to one side.

On the software side of things, Razer Kishi V2 compatible phones must run Android 9.0 or later, as previous operating system editions do not support the controller.

In addition to these requirements, the manufacturer has published a list of compatible Android smartphones, so there is no doubt that the hardware accessory will be supported. The models are listed below. If your smartphone is not mentioned by name, it is still likely to be compatible as long as it has similar dimensions to those mentioned; we always name the dimensions of the devices we’ve tested in the respective reviews, should you wish to cross-check against your handset.

While Apple products aren’t exactly our specialty here at Android Police, if you’re an iPhone user, you should know that the Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone is compatible with every iPhone running iOS 15.4 or later.

Which Samsung Galaxy phones are compatible with the Razer Kishi V2?

The Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with the following Samsung Galaxy phones:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Which Google Pixel phones are compatible with the Razer Kishi V2?

The Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with the following Google Pixel phones:

Google Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 6 Series

Google Pixel 5 Series

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Which Razer phones are compatible with the Razer Kishi V2?

The Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with the following Razer phones:

Razer Phone 2

Razer Phone 1

The above list contains all devices that the Razer Kishi V2 is designed to fit. However, if your smartphone is not on the list, remember that it may still work with the handheld controller. The controller should work as long as the device runs Android 9.0 or later and has dimensions comparable to the listed devices. Therefore, Razer Kishi V2 compatible phones will include most recent smartphone models.

However, if your smartphone is incompatible, or you want to browse the competition for worthy alternatives that deliver a responsive experience for any budget, there are plenty of other great controller options available.