Quick Answer: Yes, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is capable of sleep tracking, and it also provides detailed insights into your long-term sleep habits.

Smartwatches — once hailed as a companion screen for phones on your wrist — are now rapidly making strides as essential health partners in our daily lives. From monitoring heart rate and blood pressure to detecting fall incidents and assessing blood oxygen saturation, they can now measure biomarkers that help create a detailed profile of our physical wellness.

Sleep tracking is another capability becoming a staple in the best smartwatches, providing users with insights into their average shut-eye duration, sleep quality, and related lifestyle factors. While Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 skips on the advanced health tricks of its pricier Apple and Samsung rivals, it delivers in the sleep analysis category.

Can the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 track your sleep activity?

The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 relies on an in-house sleep-tracking system called TicSleep 2.0 to log your sleep data. It tracks your sleep across three phases: light, deep, and REM. Simply put, light sleep is when you're still aware of your environment, deep sleep is when your response to external factors is minimal, and REM sleep is when you dream and plays a key role in memory and emotion regulation.

The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 tracks all three phases and offers a statistical breakdown of how many hours are spent in each sleep phase. As you edge closer to your regular waking-up hours and return to the light sleep phase, the Mobvoi wearable encourages you to get up with a gentle alarm.

How do you get more out of the TicWatch E3's sleep tracking?

While sleep tracking is a productive feature, the data only matters if sleep quality can be recorded over an extended period. Doing so balances the random, unexpected changes and provides registered medical practitioners with meaningful insight into your sleeping patterns for expert analysis and advice. However, you will have to pay up to access sleep data over an extended duration.

Late in 2022, Mobvoi announced a VIP tier to its wellness service that costs $5 monthly. For subscribers, the Mobvoi mobile app logs bedtime and wake-up time (daily, earliest, and latest) details and offers a weekly and monthly breakdown. Users can also see a trend analysis report of their sleeping habits so that they can better understand their lifestyle choices and make necessary tweaks.

This will be accompanied by related yet crucial information such as heart rate (maximum, minimum, and average) and blood oxygen saturation levels (peak, lowest, and mean) during sleep. Subscribers also get recommendations and sleep reminders to stay on track and an exclusive soundtrack library.

As attractive as that sounds, rival smartwatches offer the same features for free. Take, for example, the Samsung Health app that pairs with the Galaxy Watch family. It automatically tracks sleep patterns, blood saturation, and calories burned, and most importantly, logs sleep stages.

Users also access a sleep coaching feature that curates a sleep guidance program spanning four to five weeks, complete with detailed sleep reports, meditation guidance, sleep goals, and related resources — all this for free. If you are eyeing WearOS smartwatches from other brands, a handful of third-party apps like Sleep Cycle, also offer this capability for no extra cost.

If one of Apple's smartwatches has caught your attention, its Sleep app will track your sleep across the light, deep, and REM stages. Plus, the app will provide your sleep trend over a couple of weeks, set up a sleep schedule, and keep tabs on your respiratory rate during sleep without a fee.

What other smartwatches offer sleep tracking?

What it really comes down to is how much you're willing to spend and what ecosystem you prefer. In addition to the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch, plenty of other smartwatches can track your sleep; however, the TicWatch E3 carries a much lower price tag. The Snapdragon 4100 chip inside is adequately powerful, and the battery also goes up to two days with always-on mode enabled. However, the setup process is somewhat cumbersome, and its tracking is also iffy at times.

Looking at the competition, the Google Pixel Watch offers the best Wear OS experience, featuring a clean design, beautiful display, and deep Fitbit integration. It does run about $150 more, though. The Galaxy Watch 5 offers an expansive suite of health and wellness tracking features in a good-looking package and the latest Wear OS goodies in the software. However, the battery life is underwhelming, and it keeps its best features reserved for Samsung phone users. At a slightly higher price point, it may be worth it just to skip the subscription.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has the looks and features that stand out from the crowd if you don't mind jumping into the Apple ecosystem and can bear the price hike. Plus, the seamless integration with Apple devices and a rewarding Fitness service are added benefits.

Why should you consider the Mobvoi TicWatch E3?

The Ticwatch E3 is one of the most affordable smartwatches. Overall, besides the price tag, what sets this smartwatch apart is its clean looks, decent battery life, and versatility of WearOS. But if sleep tracking is your primary concern, and you don't want to pay extra cash for meaningful sleep insights, you should explore one of the alternatives.