Quick answer: Mint Mobile can work in Mexico as long as you add UpRoam credit to your account. Mint Mobile in Mexico costs $0.06 per minute, $0.02 per text, and $0.06 per MB of data so make sure to add enough credit to last the duration of your time in Mexico.

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that uses the T-Mobile network for coverage. The company offers multi-month plans for domestic use in the U.S., but if you add credit, you can still connect while traveling abroad. While Mint's plans come with free texts and calls to Mexico and Canada, roaming in those countries requires you to pay by the minute, text, or MB, which can get expensive fast.

Does Mint Mobile work in Mexico?

If you're on Mint Mobile and are traveling to Mexico, your service can still work, but it will cost you to use. Mint Mobile's international roaming rates are a bit steep, but if you're taking a quick trip, it could be the right choice. For Mexico, Mint roaming rates are $0.06 per minute, $0.02 per text, and $0.06 per MB of data.

To get started, you need to add UpRoam credit to your Mint Mobile account. This can be done by accessing your account online or in the Mint Mobile app and selecting UpRoam. You can add credit in $5, $10, or $15 increments, so you can add the right amount for your stay. Also, keep in mind that if you have Wi-Fi access, you can use that to save on data usage — data used on Wi-Fi does not count against your mobile data.

If you add more credit than you end up needing, worry not. Mint Mobile's UpRoam credit does not expire; at the end of the month, it will simply roll over. That means you can use your UpRoam credit across multiple trips abroad and in several other supported countries. Just remember that each country's rates are unique, and some will cost more than others. For example, data in Mexico is on the cheap side but can still add up quite quickly if you use your phone like you would at home.

If you have an unlocked phone, however, there are some cheaper ways to get international data.

Is there a cheaper way to roam in Mexico?

If you bought one of the best Android phones unlocked, or purchased an unlocked model from Mint Mobile, you have a few more options. An unlocked phone allows you to use any carrier you want with that phone, but when you buy a phone from a carrier, the phone can be locked for a period of time. For Mint Mobile, not all phones are locked, but if they are, they'll stay locked for 12 months.

If your phone is unlocked, you can put a second carrier on it using eSIM or a second physical SIM. Using eSIM, you can add short-term data from an app like Airalo. Airalo offers 1GB of data for a week at just $8. Compared to paying by the MB with Mint, it's a lot cheaper and bigger packages are available.

You could also get a SIM from a provider like Google Fi. Google Fi's Flexible plan has data at $10 per GB with a $20 charge for the line. For reference, 1GB is equal to 1024MB, so using 1GB of data in Mexico on Mint Mobile would cost an eye-watering $61.44. All of Google Fi's plans support data in Canada and Mexico for no additional cost. If you're using more than a few MB, even with the overhead and taxes, Google Fi would be cheaper.

Adding an eSIM for data is convenient in that you can still receive calls and texts on your primary account while using your secondary travel SIM for data.