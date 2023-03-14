Quick answer: No, Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile’s network exclusively for coverage. It is possible that Verizon and T-Mobile can share a tower where real estate is at a premium, but their radio equipment works completely independently.

While some prepaid carriers offer service on multiple networks, Mint Mobile solely uses T-Mobile for its coverage. Using T-Mobile's network gives Mint Mobile a couple of key advantages starting with phone compatibility. T-Mobile's network supports a wide range of unlocked phones, making it all the more likely that your current phone will work on Mint. T-Mobile has also made the most progress in mid-band 5G deployment, so the vast majority of Mint Mobile customers can utilize 5G right away.

Does Mint Mobile use Verizon towers?

A cell phone tower is much more than a big metal stick on the edge of town. Towers have multiple components that turn a fiber optic internet connection into a signal that your phone can use. These towers also represent a complex arrangement of property rights, local regulations, and infrastructure. Putting up a tower is a massive investment and can require quite a bit of upkeep, so your nearest tower may actually host multiple carriers at once. For example, while Mint Mobile doesn't use Verizon towers, the T-Mobile signal it uses may come from a tower with Verizon equipment on it.

Mint Mobile has full access to T-Mobile's LTE and 5G networks, including its fast mid-band coverage. On your phone, you will see either LTE, 5G, or 5G UC indicating which type of connection you have. T-Mobile can also use carrier aggregation to use multiple bands at once to improve speeds.

Can you activate a Verizon phone on Mint Mobile?

If you're on a Verizon-based carrier and considering moving to Mint Mobile, there's a good chance you can bring your phone with you if you got it in the past couple of years. You can check your phone's IMEI with Mint Mobile's compatibility tool to get an idea of if you can join. You can also download the Mint Mobile app to see if the service works on your phone. If you have an eSIM-compatible phone, you can even activate a Mint Mobile plan right from the app.

If you bought your phone from Verizon, you will need to pay it off and get it unlocked before you can bring it to a new plan. If you have a payment plan for a Verizon phone, you're on the hook for the full amount, even if you want to close your Verizon account.

Most flagship phones sold in the U.S. in the past few years have been designed to work on multiple networks, allowing phone makers to save money by building fewer versions of each phone. For example, an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should have no issue activating on any major carrier in the U.S.; however, mid-range or budget phones can be much more limited. If you're ready for a new phone and want the option to change carriers at any time, buying one of the best Android phones unlocked gives you that flexibility.