Quick answer: Yes, Mint Mobile service can be activated via eSIM on compatible phones. Download the Mint Mobile app to see if your phone is ready to be used with Mint Mobile’s eSIM.

Mint Mobile offers prepaid cell service for less than the Big Three carriers. And thanks to eSIM support, interested Android and iPhone customers can try out Mint's service in just a few minutes. When you launch the Mint Mobile app, you will have the option to activate with an eSIM if your phone is compatible, or you can order a free SIM card kit if it is not.

Does Mint Mobile support eSIM?

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that uses the T-Mobile network for its coverage. This gives Mint great compatibility with a wide range of phones that can be activated with a traditional physical SIM card or an eSIM. You need to have the correct SIM for your account installed to activate your phone.

The most noteworthy benefit for those using eSIM is how easy it makes activating phone service. Gone are the days of waiting for a SIM kit to be mailed to your home or trying to convince the salesperson at a carrier store that you just need a SIM, not an overpriced Bluetooth speaker bundle. Instead, an eSIM is downloaded straight from the carrier, so as soon as you sign up for service and pay, your phone is ready to be activated.

Some carriers like Visible and Mint Mobile have also started using eSIM for trial periods, so potential new customers can try out the service without turning off their other plan or missing any calls, even while using Mint's data. Using multiple SIMs isn't new to many people worldwide, but in the U.S., domestic dual-SIM phone usage like this was often blocked by carrier-locked devices.

What is an eSIM?

SIM stands for Subscriber Identification Module, and its purpose is to give your phone all the information it needs to connect to the right tower. This allows your carrier to deliver your calls, texts, and data to your phone and your phone alone. An eSIM is an embedded SIM and is so named because it's integrated into a phone's hardware and cannot be removed. When you're ready for a new phone plan or carrier, the eSIM can be reprogrammed with your new plan information.

Many phones ship with both physical SIM support and eSIM to ensure upgrading is easy and that compatibility is maintained with carriers that are slow at adapting to new technology. Even so, the ability to eliminate another point of ingress for liquid — and reduce manufacturing costs — will drive more and more phone makers toward eSIM.

Should you switch to eSIM from a standard SIM?

If you're currently using Mint Mobile and your standard Mint Mobile SIM is working fine, there is no need to switch to an eSIM. While eSIM can make switching to a new phone easier, popping out the old SIM with the tool included in most Android phone boxes takes only a few moments. It's also worth keeping in mind that the process of activating a phone with eSIM differs between carriers, so you may need to find out how to activate eSIM on your carrier. Or, you can wait until you upgrade your phone, as many new phones now use eSIM by default.

If you swap SIM cards frequently, it's possible that your phone's SIM slot can become damaged, leading to intermittent connectivity. This was a problem in some older phones that tended to flex in a person's pocket; however, most phone makers have fixed these build-quality issues. So now, any of the best eSIM Android phones will activate just the same regardless of your SIM type.

It's worth noting that many of us have family members on our accounts, and we may need to accommodate phones with a more limited feature set, like the iPhone 14 Pro, which doesn't come with a physical SIM slot in some regions. Luckily, Mint Mobile will work just fine with eSIM-only iPhones.