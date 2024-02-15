With the ability to switch up the aesthetics, customize the functionality and navigation, and add new features, the infinite tweakability of the operating system lies right at the heart and soul of what makes Android so unique. It might not be the only differentiator between Android and iOS, but the ability to make your phone your own is undoubtedly a driving factor in the popularity of the OS.

The key to that functionality is installing one of the best Android launchers. It’s often been debated that custom launchers aren’t as necessary anymore. Many, but not all, out-of-the-box launchers have cribbed features from the alternatives or brought their own unique take on the user experience. However, I believe that in 2024, a custom launcher is just as important, if not more so.

Infinite customization

Create an aesthetic that is a reflection of your personality

Source: Niagara Launcher

Look, personalization is dear to me. Unlike the uniform style imposed by iOS, I like the fact that my Android phone is an extension of myself. While the default launcher on most phones lets you tweak quite a few aspects of the interface, third-party launchers let you go well beyond. Be it installing some of the best icon packs, new ways to launch apps, up-sized widgets, or even the app drawer, third-party launchers allow you to tweak every aspect of your phone's interface. Lately, I've been using the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's one of the best Android phones around, but try as I might, I just can't get used to the horizontal scrolling app drawer.

My personal favorite, Nova Launcher, lets me switch that up to my preferred vertical scroll. Not just the app drawer, the launcher allows me to get down and dirty with granular controls for the home screen. For example, I prefer to change the grid size on the home screen to maximize the number of icons I can place for a more information-dense dashboard. Meanwhile, other launchers like Niagara Launcher emphasize minimalism with a set of favorite apps placed on the home screen.

If you're feeling nostalgic, alternatives like Launcher 10 let you replicate the Windows Mobile experience on your phone. All it takes is a quick install from the Play Store and any of the best Android launcher apps around can completely overhaul your smartphone's interface.

Features galore

Supercharge the interface

Of course, installing a third-party launcher isn't just about the aesthetics. Custom launchers can potentially add a whole range of functionality to your phone. As I mentioned earlier, I prefer an information-dense grid of icons and widgets. Nova Launcher lets me go well beyond the capabilities of the default OnePlus launcher on my OnePlus Open. The 10x7 grid on my lock screen might be too much for some, but it's uniquely my own and, more importantly, wouldn't be possible without a third-party launcher.

Similarly, I've configured a series of gestures on my lock screen that trigger specific short actions like launching my favorite playlist on Spotify with a swipe or a new note in Google Keep. These power user features are a key reason I keep returning to my preferred third-party launcher.

A faster user experience

Breathe new life into older phones

If you're the kind of user who holds on to their phone for years on end, a third-party launcher can be your best friend. It's inevitable that with years of using and installing apps, widgets, and more, the default launcher on your phone starts feeling a bit sluggish. Moreover, not every brand is proactive with porting over the latest feature additions to the launcher on older phones. A third-party launcher solves the problem.

Apps like Action Launcher, OLauncher, and others are built with frugal RAM requirements in mind. The apps can make an aging Android phone fly and breathe new life into the hardware. Moreover, these launchers can add new features like gestures or the Google Discover feed if your phone doesn't support it. It's the quickest and easiest way to prolong the life span of a well-loved smartphone.

Familiarity

A consistent interface across phones

It might be a controversial opinion, but in a world where smartphones have achieved a degree of standardization, sticking to a brand for familiarity isn’t a good enough reason. Be it the Pixel’s excellent camera, Samsung’s S Pen capabilities, or Vivo’s incredible bokeh — there’s a world of excellent hardware for you to explore. Or perhaps you’re a tech enthusiast like me, always looking to upgrade or juggle multiple phones simultaneously. A custom launcher allows you to keep a familiar setup no matter what smartphone you opt for.

In my case, I’ve been on the Nova Launcher bandwagon for years, and I keep my icon and widget set backed up and ready to go for any device I need to set up. It takes mere seconds to get my new phone up and running, precisely how I like it. Sure, most launchers will retain the layout as long as you are shifting between the same ecosystem, but if you want to experiment with new phones and hardware, a third-party launcher is your best bet to keep things consistent.

Yes, we still need third-party launchers

An Android ecosystem essential

There’s simply no getting away from the fact that third-party launchers add excitement, personalization, and a degree of fun to the Android experience. Even if you are not the kind to tinker away with fresh icons or custom gestures, a third-party app launcher adds value through faster updates, a lighter interface, and the ability to easily switch between phones, making them an essential part of the Android ecosystem. Sure, I get that many users will be perfectly satisfied with using the built-in launcher. However, considering how easy it is to get started with a custom launcher, every Android user should give one a shot.