While Amazon is more than happy to ship to customers in North America and offers some great shipping deals at a price (usually an Amazon Prime subscription), international customers may be wondering just how the details work. And though Amazon has many regional sites, those sites don't always have the same stock and availability as its U.S. site. Customers often wonder if they can order from a different Amazon region and get the product shipped to their country.

If you fall into this group, we have the answers you need. Here's how it all works and how to take advantage of it.

Does a regional Amazon service ship internationally?

Yes and no. Amazon offers a number of regional sites for around 100 countries. All these versions of Amazon collect products from around the world to display. But here's the catch: Not all products are available to ship to every country. That varies based on tariffs, bans, shipping laws, transportation costs, and other factors.

So the trick is to show what Amazon can ship to your area. That way, it doesn't matter if the product ships from another country. Amazon handles the details of getting it to you. You can look up the latest Samsung phone and check the price in your area, then quickly compare it to other prices you find online for the same model (among other tricks).

First, sign in to your Amazon account. Go to the Account & Lists tab in the top menu. Under the Your Account section, select Your Account. Under Ordering and Shopping Preferences, select Your Address. If you have the international address you are shopping as one of your Amazon addresses, make sure it's set as Default. If you haven't added your international address to Amazon, select Add a New Address and input all your information. Choose to add the address, and then set it as Default.

Amazon automatically switches its listings to products that are available to ship to you, whether they are shipping internationally or not.

Shopping with an international address

By default, Amazon's site will probably switch to your regional version if it's available, even if you don't update your address. If you switch to the United States version of Amazon while shopping from a different country, the products you see may not be available in your region. That's why it's important to shop using the regional version of Amazon when possible. That makes it easy to tell what can ship in your area without giving the wrong impression.

Alternatives to international shipping

Amazon's regional shopping options may not solve your problem. What if there's a product available in the U.S. store, but it's not available in your own country?

There's an answer to that. Specific shopping services connect you with shoppers in a particular country who will buy a product for you and forward it to your international address, so you can still get it. Now, that's expensive. Sometimes very expensive compared to regional shipping prices. But it's also a guarantee you can get what you want from any store in the world. If you're interested, explore some of these popular services.

Grabr

Grabr is one of the more popular services. Grabr allows you to pick a specific online item and alert the whole community of travelers that you want it. If they're heading to your area, one of them may agree to pick up the item and deliver it to you. In return, you agree to a cash reward for them. That has limits, as not all items are available for all travelers coming to your area, and it tends to work best in popular urban areas. However, it's easy to use and understand, and costs may not be as high as other options.

Shipito

Shipito is an international forwarding service that takes the guesswork out of getting packages. However, it requires a membership and only works when shipping packages to a United States address from another country.

Shippn

Shippn has you choose a willing host (not in a creepy way) with an address you can use to shop from, find a product, and arrange a purchase. Shippn works to forward your item to your real address using common carriers in your area. It works in countries outside the United States but relies on participating and updated hosts and may cost you a bundle.

EshopWedrop

EshopWedrop allows United States customers to shop from local stores in Europe and Asia, then get deliveries to the U.S. Some people use it to shop for deals, and others use it to access products they can't otherwise find.

Ready, set, order

Now you know the ins and outs of getting international shipments. Amazon takes care of the whole thing based on your default shipping address. However, this limits the available products you can buy based on a gauntlet of shipping rules. For a workaround, look at services like Grabr or Shippn to connect to others and use ship forwarding, although that takes time and money. But at least you have options.