Digital wallets are becoming an increasingly popular way to pay on the go. The idea is simple: Why carry a wallet when you can save your credit card to your Android phone? It makes sense and reduces the number of things you need to keep track of. Google Wallet takes this a step further by allowing you to save items other than credit cards to your digital wallet. What items exactly? Read on to find out.

12 Boarding passes

Boarding passes are essential for air travel. You need them to get through security, confirm the time the flight is leaving, and find your gate. While traditionally they have been paper, they’ve recently become digital, through the airline’s app or a digital wallet. Google Wallet can store boarding passes, so you don’t need a paper boarding pass. It also updates the gate or flight time on the boarding pass if it changes, which keeps you up to date if anything changes.

11 Event tickets

There are numerous fun events you can attend, such as concerts, festivals, sports games, and more. You need tickets to attend them, and most aren’t paper anymore. However, you usually need several apps depending on the venue or type of event, which is tedious to keep track of. Make it simple and add them to Google Wallet. Google Wallet can store all types of tickets and event passes, giving you a simple centralized place to find everything you need. When the event is over, Google Wallet makes it easy to remove the pass, so your app won’t be cluttered with used tickets.

10 Transit passes

Public transit is useful for getting all over the place, no matter what major city you’re in. Each system has its version of passes, whether monthly passes or reloadable cards. Normally, you need a specific app or physical pass to catch a ride, but Google Wallet allows you to store and use passes from many major transit authorities around the US. Then, you can use Google Wallet to travel as needed.

9 Loyalty cards

Most businesses have a loyalty or rewards program to give their customers benefits for coming more often. Sometimes, this comes in the form of a physical card that is used during checkout. If you have rewards cards for several businesses, they can fill up your wallet. Google Wallet can also store loyalty cards. Google Wallet recognizes common cards, adds them, and gives you an easily accessible barcode to scan at checkout.

8 Gift cards

Gift cards are a popular way to give someone a gift that’s more flexible than a specific item. It allows the recipient to pick an item that’s perfect for them, and potentially pool gift cards to get a more expensive item. During holidays or birthdays, you may receive numerous gift cards that are hard to keep track of. Google Wallet gives you a single place to store all your gift cards to redeem later.

7 Hotel keys

Most hotels have key cards to swipe instead of physical keys to get into your hotel room. However, more sophisticated hotels allow you to tap your key card to get into your room. Some hotels allow guests to use Google Wallet to store hotel keys instead of the physical key card. Currently, it’s limited to Club Quarter Hotels and other random individual hotels, but hopefully it’ll expand soon.