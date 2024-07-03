Summary Proton introduces Docs in Proton Drive for secure document creation and collaboration.

You've probably heard of Proton before, and if you haven't, well, the company offers one of the best VPN services that you can use in 2024. And while its VPN service might be what it's best known for, the brand also offers a lot of other alluring products, like Proton Mail and Proton Drive. And while there are plenty of mail and cloud storage solutions out on the market, Proton tries to differentiate its offerings by providing alternatives that are safer and more secure.

Now, if you're a Proton user, you'll know that it's pretty much got the most important areas of tech covered with its current product lineup, but if you were hoping that the brand would introduce just one more thing, then today is going to be your day. With that said, Proton is introducing its new Docs in Proton Drive service that will allow users to create documents on the fly or make edits while on the go. Best of all, this new service can also be used in a collaborative style.

A powerful and secure Google Docs alternative

Of course, it's not just about usability here. Proton touts the brand's "unmatched privacy and security" with this new product that offers end-to-end encryption to provide the best experience possible. As mentioned before, not only can you author texts on your own, but you can also securely share these documents with friends, family, and colleagues for proper collaboration with real-time edits, comments, and even replies.

And like its other products, Docs in Proton Drive is open source, which means it can be audited to ensure the company's claims about its security are all true. Now, Docs in Proton isn't going to be a stand-alone solution and will be a part of Proton Drive. Proton Drive has existed for some time, providing a safe and seamless way for users to store all their files online. Perhaps the most important element surrounding Proton is the commitment to privacy and security.

While services like Google Drive and Gmail are great, there are compromises, like relinquishing your data, which in this day and age can be a dangerous thing. As far as how powerful Docs in Proton will be, well, the brand does provide a list of features that will be available at launch, like rich text editing and file compatibility that will allow users to open and save documents in a variety of different formats, with proper real-time collaboration, image embeds, and more.

Of course, this is just the beginning, and things are bound to get even better as improvements are made. So, if you're a Proton user and want to give it a try, head to Proton Drive and give it a shot. And if you've never used any Proton products before, now's going to be the perfect time to jump in.