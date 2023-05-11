Quick Answer: No, the wireless charging base is an optional accessory. You can charge the Pixel Tablet via the USB-C port.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the company's first tablet since the Pixel Slate in 2018. Announced at Google I/O 2023, the Pixel Tablet will debut in late 2023. As it's branded as a Pixel device, this tablet has much to prove. The stellar Pixel 7 Pro showed just how good Google's hardware can be, but Samsung has cemented its devices as some of the best Android tablets on the market today. The wireless charging base designed for the Pixel Tablet is convenient, but you don't need it to use the device.

Do you need the wireless charging base to use a Pixel Tablet?

While the Pixel Tablet has a wireless charging base, it also has a USB-C port for wired charging. However, the wireless charging base doubles as a dock for the tablet; when the Tablet is placed in the dock, it will enter Hub Mode, which changes the interface and enables adaptive charging.

If you opt not to use the wireless charging base, you'll still be able to use the Pixel Tablet as normal.

.

What features does the Pixel Tablet's wireless charging base have?

The wireless charging base for the Pixel Tablet is a magnetic dock that makes the tablet look and act like the Nest Hub thanks to the Hub Mode that will activate when attaching the tablet. While you can still use Google Home and other smart home apps when the tablet is not docked, this added functionality is ideal for those with many smart home gadgets.

Attaching the Pixel Tablet to the wireless charging base will also enable Dock Defender. This will pause charging at 80% to protect the battery's health and can be bypassed to charge the tablet to 100%.

Source: Google

The Pixel Tablet's wireless charging base is a valuable accessory, but it's not necessary to use the tablet. However, if you plan on frequently using the Pixel Tablet as a smart home hub, you will find the added functionality very useful.