The very first camera I ever owned was the Kodak EasyShare Sport, a waterproof digital camera that could shoot 12MP photos and was rugged enough to go with me anywhere. Soon, I tried my first action camera, a GoPro Hero 3+ Silver Edition. These waterproof and action cameras weren't just in my hands for durability, though, as they crushed the camera performance of lowly phones in the early 2010s, and they were incredibly portable.

Now, the gap between the best Android camera phones and the top action cameras couldn't be closer. I haven't bought an action camera in five years, and I'm curious whether they're even necessary in 2024. To find out, I took the brand-new DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, my trusty GoPro Max, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on trips and put them to the test. Here's how it went.

Smartphone cameras offer plenty of quality

You don't need an action cam for quality, high frame rates, or stabilization anymore

Originally, there were a few key reasons to pick up a dedicated action camera. They are often equipped with wide, fisheye lenses with large fields-of-view (FOV); some cameras, such as the GoPro Hero 13, can be retrofitted with lens mods that are specialized for a specific type of shot — like macro photography. Additionally, adventurers flocked to action cameras for their ability to shoot at high frame rates with excellent image stabilization.

Now, many of these traits are found on the best Android phones. For this test, I compared the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with the DJI Osmo Action Pro 5 and the GoPro Max. You may know that the Galaxy S24 FE costs just $650, meaning that pro-level phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and iPhone 16 Pro will all perform better than this device. As such, if the Galaxy S24 FE can hang with action cameras, all the flagships are likely to.

The Galaxy S24 FE's main camera is a wide lens, and it's joined by an ultrawide with a 123-degree FOV. That's nothing compared to the Osmo Action 5 Pro's 155-degree FOV, but it's plenty for most excursions. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 FE can shoot in 8K at 30 FPS, or in 4K at up to 120 FPS, which matches or beats the capabilities of the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which tops at 4K 120 FPS.

The following photos were captured with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:

Close

With optical image stabilization, support for high frame rate video recording, and excellent main camera sensors, the Galaxy S24 FE can capture excellent photos and videos. In fact, Samsung's computational photography tech helps photos turn out great as soon as a picture is captured. As you can see in the photo samples above, shots at a resort are bright, colorful, and detailed.

The following photos were captured with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: