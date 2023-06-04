Quick answer: No, you do not need a subscription to use basic functions on an Arlo security camera, but there are some limitations without a subscription.

Security is an important detail for many people, and there are a ton of security options out there, including some of our favorite smart home security systems. Several companies, like Arlo, also offer subscription plans to help you get the most out of your smart home security system. But can you use an Arlo security camera without a subscription, or do you need to pay to play? Here's what you need to know.

Do Arlo security cameras require a subscription?

As noted above, the short answer is no, they don’t require a subscription. However, there are a few limits if you don’t cough up a few bucks for one of Arlo’s various subscription options.

Camera, cloud, and other limitations

Most notably, not using a subscription will limit you to a total of five security cameras on one account, depending on which type you’re using. This limit applies to the Arlo Wire-Free, Arlo Pro and Pro 2, Arlo Q and Q+, Arlo Go, and Arlo Baby. These devices also have a limit for cloud recording, with recordings up to 1080P being stored on a rolling seven days system (this means they are written over every seven days).

On the other hand, the Arlo Ultra series, Arlo Pro 3, Pro 3 Floodlight, Pro 4, Pro 5S, Arlo Essential series, and Arlo Video Doorbell series allow an unlimited amount of cameras on your account, but they don't offer any cloud recording without a subscription.

Unless you have a subscription, you also won't be able to take advantage of Arlo's Person, Vehicle, Animal, or Package Detection systems or its Smoke/CO Alarm Detection or Cloud Activity Zones. Nor will you be able to utilize the Emergency Response or Interactive Notifications, as they are only offered to subscribers.

What does an Arlo Secure subscription get me?

A few significant functions are tied to the Arlo Secure subscriptions. These functions include the Person, Vehicle, Animal, Package, and Smoke/CO Alarm Detection systems, as well as Cloud Activity Zones, Interactive Notifications, and the ability to take part in Arlo's 24/7 Emergency Response system.

Depending on your subscription, you can also add an unlimited number of cameras to your Arlo account, plus you can take advantage of cloud recording in 2K and 4K.

Arlo subscriptions

Arlo currently offers several subscription options, including the Secure Single Camera for $4.99 a month, Secure Unlimited Cameras for $12.99 a month, Secure Plus for $17.99 a month, and Safe and Secure Pro for $24.99 a month. Arlo just raised its subscription prices in February 2023, but these could change at any point if they add new features or change what is included.