Quick Answer: No, Ring Video Doorbells do not require a Ring Protect subscription in order to work, although quite a few features are kept behind a paywall.

Amazon's fantastic Ring Video Doorbells, like the Ring Video Doorbell 4, are the perfect addition to any smart home security system. However, knowing whether you'll also need to sign up for the monthly companion subscription for the cameras to work can be confusing. Add-on subscription services often put a ton of powerful features behind a paywall, leaving minimal functionality available to those who don't opt into them. Thankfully, Amazon ensures that its Ring Video Doorbells work without a subscription, though most people find it highly useful.

What is Ring Protect?

Ring Protect is Amazon's optional monthly security subscription service that enhances the functionality and features of your Ring Video Doorbell. The comprehensive service offers three plan tiers at differing price points. It allows you to go through a lengthy history of your footage at any time to review, save, or share it and access a fleet of other terrific security features, ranging from rich mobile notifications and Ring discounts to extended video history storage and 24/7 professional security monitoring.

Do you need a subscription for Ring Video Doorbells?

Thankfully, a security subscription plan is not required for your Ring Video Doorbell to work. Without a subscription, your device still lets you monitor your home, remotely chat with anyone who comes to your front door and receive event notifications on your mobile device. The mobile companion app will also let you view the most recent captured image triggered by a motion event.

Unfortunately, some of the better features are locked behind that paywall. So, while you don't need the subscription service to use Ring's products, you won't have access to everything they offer.

How much is Ring protect, and is there a free trial?

If you want to test things out, once you set up your Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon gives you a full 30 days to try out its basic subscription service. This is a smart and easy way to determine whether you like some or all of the features it offers and whether you think it's worth the recurring monthly cost. You might find that you can get by with the few features offered sans subscription or that you love them and want even more with one of the higher plan tiers.

If you are interested, the Ring Protect plans start at just $4 per month, for the Basic plan. Amazon also offers two other plan options, for those who want more features beyond (but including) what the Basic plan offers. The next tier up is the Plus plan, for $10 per month, and the most premium tier is the Pro plan, which will run you $20 per month.

That said, most people will likely go with the Basic plan. It offers all the standard features you'd expect from such a security service, and it gets you the most functionality for the price.

What do each of Ring Protect's plans offer?

The Basic Ring Protect plan is the service's entry-level plan. It lets you access any recorded videos and Live View events for up to 180 days — that gives you plenty of time to review old footage in case you need to submit a police report, for example. This plan also allows you to download and save footage clips to your devices, receive motion-activated event photo snapshots, and get a notification when the camera detects a person.

Users can view event-triggered photo previews without opening the companion mobile app, and download as many as 50 video clips simultaneously. If you are digging your Ring Doorbell, this basic plan also gives users a 10% discount for other Ring products.

If you want a bit more, the middle-tier Plus plan gives you all the features offered in the Basic plan, as well as extended warranties on all of your compatible devices at a single address. The premium-tier Pro plan includes everything from the Plus tier, as well as an extensive array of powerful home security features through Ring Alarm Pro. With this plan, you'll have 24/7 professional monitoring that lets you request the dispatch of local emergency responders when a security threat is detected.

Alarm Pro also boasts cellular backup, which keeps your Ring Alarm system online and functioning if your internet connection dies. Likewise, the plan also offers 3GB of monthly data that will keep your devices online during an internet outage, with the option to purchase additional gigabytes of data for $3 a pop for a little more redundancy.

Alexa Guard Plus nets you emergency alerts when you're not home, and hands-free access to an Emergency Helpline via your Alexa devices. You'll also get Ring Edge with local video storage, ensuring your footage is processed and stored on your device via microSD card, not in the cloud. This plan also makes you eligible for receiving a $100+ yearly discount on your home insurance, for those who want their coverage to go the extra mile.

Free Basic Plus Pro Price Free $4/month $10/month $20/month Instant alerts Yes Yes Yes Yes Live view Yes Yes Yes Yes Two-way talk Yes Yes Yes Yes Person alerts No Yes Yes Yes 180-day history storage No Yes Yes Yes Snapshot capture No Yes Yes Yes Rich notifications No Yes Yes Yes Video saving/sharing No Yes Yes Yes Download 50 videos simultaneously No Yes Yes Yes 10% Ring/Amazon discount on select products No Yes Yes Yes Extended warranty on compatible devices No No Yes Yes 24/7 professional monitoring No No No Yes Alarm cellular backup No No No Yes 24/7 backup Internet with optional extra data No No No Yes Alexa Guard Plus No No No Yes Ring Edge with local storage No No No Yes Digital Secure by eero Secure No No No Yes $100/year home insurance discount eligibility No No No Yes

It's also worth noting that, on Ring's website, the company states that those using a compatible Ring device without a plan still have access to a few basic features, including "instant alerts, Live View, Two-Way Talk, and so on." It's a little unclear what the "and so on" part means, as no further clarification is offered, but those first three features are there regardless of whether you choose to add on a monthly Ring Protect subscription.

Each plan has its own benefit, and while the Basic plan will work for most folks' needs, the Plus is a nice option for those who want extended warranties, and the Pro is great for those wanting extensive protection for their home.

Devices: The extent of Ring Protect's coverage

All three tiers of the Ring Protect subscription service provides coverage for both outdoor and indoor Ring cameras, as well as Ring doorbells. Currently, Ring Protect does not cover any other Ring products, like its lighting devices or alarm systems. Any Ring Protect plan will only cover devices at a single address. If you have other properties you want to be monitored, like an Airbnb, each address must have its own separate Ring Protect plan. All the plans will only cover devices at a single address. However, there is no limit to how many devices you can have at any single location.

And don't worry if you are already subscribed to either the Protect Plus or Protect Pro plans; you can easily add on new compatible devices. Simply set them up in the mobile app. However, if you are subscribed to the Protect Basic plan and want to add another device, you will either need to purchase a second plan for an additional $4 per month, or upgrade to the Plus or Pro plans to cover the new device.

We recommend taking a moment before signing up for any service to consider your monthly budget, and how many Ring security devices you ultimately want to add to your home, so you can hit the ground running with the right plan without having to worry about any additional subscription increases down the road.

Which plan should you choose?

Ultimately, you can purchase any Ring Video Doorbell and start using it immediately without adding on a monthly subscription plan. You'll have some nice, although simple, functionality available to you out of the box that'll allow you to monitor your property, chat with visitors, and view recent events from your phone.

However, the Basic Protect Plan is the best bet for most people as it adds on a ton of great features — like 180-day video storage, video sharing and downloads, event notifications — for the lowest monthly price. And while the Plus and Pro plans offer even more home security benefits, any plan will make your Ring Video Doorbell an even more well-rounded addition to your existing smart home setup.

