Every year, Apple launches a new iPhone series to much fanfare. The unveiling usually happens in September, accompanied by spikes in Apple hype and jokes about how the new iPhone looks exactly like the old one. However, Apple isn’t the only company releasing a new flagship smartphone on a yearly basis. Google, OnePlus, and Samsung do, too, and the improvements each new model brings aren’t that groundbreaking either.

That’s no surprise. Smartphones are already astonishingly capable across the board, and major innovations are difficult to pull off. So, what’s the point? Why do top tech companies keep releasing a new, yet marginally improved, flagship phone yearly? Let’s explore.

What happened to smartphone innovation?

And why phones struggle to impress

I got my first smartphone in 2009 — an HTC Touch Pro2 for T-Mobile. It had no front camera, and the wonky resistive touchscreen could only register one finger at a time. Each app had to be closed manually, and the Wi-Fi only worked when the display was on.

That cost me $650 off contract — a hefty sum for a phone back then. In the decade that followed, smartphones improved dramatically, and since there was so much they could improve, every new flagship was a clear leap forward.

But in 2024, new flagship phones seem to have small improvements over their predecessors. That’s not because tech giants aren’t investing in innovations like brighter displays or battery technology. Rather, a decade of smartphone growth set user expectations high, but phones have evolved so much that upgrades are difficult to appreciate or even notice. Below are several popular flagship phones and how they look next to last year's model.

On one hand, consumers enjoy the benefit of extended software support and phone hardware staying relevant for longer. On the other hand, things have gotten boring — most phones look the same, feel the same, and do everything perfectly well for 99% of potential buyers.

Even foldable phones, arguably the biggest innovation in recent years, have barely made an impact. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold went on sale over five years ago, yet according to TrendForce estimates, foldables hold only a 1.5% market share in 2024. That’s despite the best foldable phones being praised in reviews, and the most affordable models dropping in price to mid-range territory.

Why do flagship phones still launch every year?

Companies and customers think differently

Given the state of the industry, a smartphone enthusiast may assume that yearly flagship releases make little sense. Instead, they'd think it would be better for companies to shift resources over to improving existing models while releasing new flagship hardware every couple of years.

For starters, SellCell estimates that a significant chunk of people, 40.4%, replace their smartphone after 2 to 3 years of use. These are the folks the latest flagships should impress. While a Galaxy S24 isn't going to wow a Galaxy S23 owner, it would seem like a bigger upgrade to someone with a 3-year-old phone.

Interestingly, there's also been a growing consumer interest in premium ($600+) and ultra-premium ($1,000+) phones, reports Counterpoint Research. If people spend more on phones, it is even more important for companies like Samsung to offer new and trendy flagships. It's no coincidence that the launch events for the Galaxy S series and Samsung's foldables are half a year apart; at any time, Samsung has a high-end phone no more than six months old.

Competitor pressure

Not having a fresh flagship also increases the chances of a prospective buyer choosing one from a competitor that does. Practically every big phone company is on a yearly release cycle, allowing them to stay flexible and adapt to industry trends or buyer expectations. The same goes for the makers of key hardware components like SoCs, so if Samsung wants to offer the latest Snapdragon chip, announcing high-end hardware every year is mandatory.

The halo effect

Beyond being a key moneymaker, a flagship phone is also a halo product that could shape the public's impression of the whole brand with the attention it commands. The effect is similar to how a hot sports coupe would boost the popularity of a carmaker's more mainstream models.

So, even if you don’t buy the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship phone, its arrival still makes a splash. If, around the same time, you're in the market for earphones, you're more likely to consider getting a pair of Samsung true wireless earphones if the brand's latest phone is trending.

At the very least, a flagship phone launch is an opportunity for a company to remind us that it's still around, making cool stuff and keeping up with trends. All the media attention helps with that — first come the rumors, then the official announcements, followed by reviews, tests, benchmarks, and comparisons. And even if people aren't as excited about flagship launches as they were years ago, a smaller spike in interest is better than no spike at all.

What’s in it for us?

If you feel like the smartphone industry has become too bland and predictable, you’re not alone. Innovation was bound to slow down sooner or later, and the exciting, enthusiast days seem to be behind us.

But that’s not entirely a bad thing, as innovation brought us long-lasting flagships that do it all really well. Most users are fine with that. Those who feel the just-announced model is too similar to the one they already have, well, they don’t have to buy it. Those who do need to upgrade don’t have to wait too long to own the latest tech. Those on a budget can pick from decent midrange phones, with features only flagships used to offer.

As for phone companies, yearly flagship releases still make business sense. The familiar cycle isn’t likely to change as long as enough new phones are sold to justify the investment in their development.