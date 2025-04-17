Summary A dedicated one-tap Do Not Disturb tile is back in Android 16 Beta 4, after Google replaced it with a Modes tile in Android 15 QPR2.

Google's removal of the original tile outraged users, who just wanted a simple way to silence notifications.

The return of the DND shortcut shows Google is listening to user feedback, even if its removal was unannounced.

People were angry when Google removed the Do Not Disturb shortcut and merged it into "modes." The original tile was quietly replaced during the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop with a new system called Modes that made users jump through hoops to get some peace and quiet. Well, it seems the backlash caught Google's attention.