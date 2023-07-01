Quick answer: Yes, Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds come with active noise cancelation (ANC) features. They also have a SurroundSense feature that lets you adjust the ambient noise you want to pass through.

Jaybird has been making active lifestyle wireless earbuds for quite some time now, and the second-generation Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are perhaps the most potent addition to its portfolio. With their “earth-proof” combo of IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810G certification, ANC features, and impressive battery life, they are deservedly one of the best wireless earbuds in 2023. However, the on-paper specs don’t tell the whole story, and after having put them to their paces, suffice it to say that you shouldn’t be buying them just for their ANC.

What is active noise cancelation (ANC) supposed to do?

Ever since wearing earphones in public became a thing (thanks, AirPods), manufacturers have been on a mission to perfect the art (more like science) of active noise cancelation (ANC). Simply put, ANC earbuds use mics to listen to external noise and then try to eliminate it. Sure, regular over-ear headphones and most earbuds block out varying degrees of outside noise (referred to as passive noise isolation), but ANC takes it up a notch by actively listening and canceling out the ruckus.

If you're like me and enjoy blasting the latest bangers while working or traveling, even non-ANC earbuds that provide excellent sound quality and a snug fit might suffice. ANC becomes especially crucial if you spend considerable time in public places without audio playing or desire an enjoyable listening experience, even at lower volumes. Whether you're a frequent traveler seeking respite from jet engine noise, a daily commuter looking for a peaceful subway ride, or simply someone who frequents cafés for work, effective ANC can make a remarkable difference. As you would expect, in-ear earbuds work much harder to cancel external noise than over-ear headphones because the latter covers your ears completely.

Many ANC headphones also provide the option to actually listen to the outside world more clearly, sometimes referred to as transparency mode or ambient pass-through. Instead of canceling out the external noise, it allows the audio reaching your ears to pass through, with some headphones even allowing you to control the volume and extent of that outside noise. This makes it very convenient to hear announcements, have conversations, or just stay aware of your surroundings without needing to take off your headphones.

Do Jaybird Vista 2 have active noise cancelation (ANC)?

The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds come with the complete ANC feature set, including wind-guarded mics that monitor ambient noise and help tune it out to give you a more immersive listening experience. Furthermore, Jaybird’s SurroundSense feature does the opposite and helps keep you aware of your surroundings by letting the ambient noise in.

You can easily switch between ANC modes using double taps on your earbuds, although the tap gestures aren’t super responsive every time. You can toggle these ANC modes using the accompanying Jaybird app, too, and it also lets you cycle through three levels of wind noise filters ensuring you get distraction-free audio, whether you’re listening to your favorite podcasts or taking calls from your earbuds.

That being said, the actual ANC performance here is average at best. They efficiently handle wind and faint rumblings, but when canceling out human chatter or traffic noise, they can’t quite keep up with the other earbuds in their price segment. And sadly, their overall sound quality doesn’t quite hit the high notes either. As Sara Gitkos pointed out in our review, these earbuds “sound oddly tinny and not nearly as full as some other earbuds around this price point,” and even using the built-in EQ to tweak the sound doesn’t result in a satisfying audio experience. Their rugged build and impressive 8-hour battery life make them ideal for intense workouts and high-activity sessions, but they’re definitely not the best bet for immersive multimedia experiences.

Are there better ANC alternatives to Jaybird Vista 2?

If you want the absolute top-tier ANC performance from wireless earbuds, the mighty Sony WF-1000XM4s must be on your consideration list. Barring the convoluted naming scheme, they excel at everything else. The buds offer best-in-class ANC capabilities, even putting some over-ear headphones to shame, and sound fantastic, too. The upgraded XM5s are due to launch this year, but the XM4s should be more than enough for most users and are generally on sale for under $200.

If you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem and need your earbuds to be your workout buddies, the Beats Studio Pro are worth a look. They offer great ANC, a fun listening experience, and a boatload of iPhone features. Just remember, Android users will face a few feature limitations, and those non-detachable fins can be a bit finicky for some ears.

If you're on a budget but still want that ANC goodness, check out the Jabra Elite 4 or Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. Mostly available for around $100, they won't break the bank and still deliver a solid audio experience, including robust ANC. However, they might not withstand rough weather conditions like the Jaybirds, so choose wisely.

Which ANC earbuds should I buy?

If you’re still unsure about splurging on the Jaybird Vista 2, understanding where and how you will use your earbuds will help. If you're a fitness enthusiast seeking a durable companion that can handle your sweat-soaked workouts, the Vista 2's rugged design and water resistance are hard to beat. However, if you prioritize supreme ANC performance or audio quality and don't need the added ruggedness, other options might serve you better.

It's worth noting that choosing the right ear tip size for your earbuds can have a huge impact on the overall audio experience they deliver. Ultimately, most of the latest true wireless earbuds offer a decent mix of sound quality, noise cancelation, and battery life. It all comes down to choosing what matters most to you. The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds might not reign as ANC champions, but their durable build and water-resistant design make them a worthy contender for active souls.