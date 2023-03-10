Quick Answer: Yes, ASUS ROG Phone 6 screen protectors fit 6 Pro. Both devices share the same body and screen dimensions, measuring 6.81-by-3.03-by-0.41 inches and 6.78 inches, respectively. Additionally, their front cameras and ear speakers are positioned identically.

If you're a gaming enthusiast with a bit of spending power at your disposal, chances are, you're eyeing or already own one of the recent additions to the ROG Phone series: the ROG Phone 6 and its more enticing sibling, the ROG Phone 6 Pro. With their impressive specs and features tailored to deliver a top-notch gaming experience, these devices are the perfect tools to conquer the latest and greatest mobile games.

And if you've had the pleasure of using these phones, you'd know that their displays are a cut above the rest. Boasting a 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and the ability to run games at an incredible 165Hz refresh rate, it's no wonder owners are willing to go to great lengths to protect their precious devices. After all, it's like protecting a castle fit for a king.

But here's the catch: when you start scouring the internet for screen protectors for the ROG Phone 6, you'll find that most of them claim to fit the 6 Pro as well – and in some cases, even other devices in the ROG Phone 6 series. Given that the screen protector industry is rife with marketers who are not always honest and upfront, it's hard not to wonder: do ROG Phone 6 screen protectors actually fit the 6 Pro?

Do ASUS ROG Phone 6 screen protectors fit 6 Pro?

Simply put, any screen protector designed for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 will fit the pro version. This is because both devices share the same dimensions of 6.81-by-3.03-by-0.41 inches, have an identical 6.78-inch screen, and match up, down, and side bezels. Furthermore, their camera and ear speaker placements are the same. Essentially, both phones are identical on the front and almost identical in every other aspect.

Consequently, any accessory for the ROG Phone 6 will work on the 6 Pro. So, if you're wondering whether ROG Phone 6 cases and gaming accessories work on the 6 Pro, the answer is a resounding "yes." However, the aesthetic appeal and comfort of using interchangeable accessories will ultimately depend on your preferences and the specific accessory.

What types of screen protectors are available for the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro?

Unlike most top-of-the-line smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro have a limited selection of screen protectors. While you can easily get good Tempered Glass (TG) and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) protectors, you're not going to find any usable Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) protector. And it's easy to see why. Since the introduction of TPU and TG screen protectors, PET protectors have become less and less popular. This is because of their inadequate protection and comfort of use. Although they tend to be much cheaper than TPU and TG protectors, they do not offer any other advantage.

Also, regarding privacy screen protectors, you'll hardly find any tailored to the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. Although you may find some that claim to fit these phones, most are protectors for other devices with similar sizes to the 6 and 6 Pro. Hence, they won't fit your screen exactly.

Lastly, as with any screen, getting a nano-liquid screen protector is possible. But beware; these protectors claim to offer scratch and mark protection with a simple protective, antibacterial barrier without adding an extra layer to your screen. However, they are impractical for several reasons. For one, there's no way to verify if the protectors do as they claim. Moreover, they wear off over time, and you can't really tell when that happens. So, at some point, your screen may be bare and exposed without you knowing. And as such, it's fair not even to consider them as types of screen protectors.

How do official ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro screen protectors compare to third-party alternatives?

ASUS provided a screen protector for the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. This protector is smooth, anti-fingerprint, scratch-proof, and precisely fits the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro screens. Unfortunately, while this protector claims to be a 9H-hard tempered glass, it breaks pretty easily compared to third-party options. But that's not the only issue: this protector is nearly thrice as expensive as regular third-party alternatives. And on top of that, it comes with neither an installation tool nor a complete cleaning kit for easy application. For these reasons, we recommend you go for third-party protectors.

Getting a screen protector for your ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro

Source: Android Police

The ROG Phone 6 ranks among the best gaming phones on the market; it's also one of the finest Android phones around. It's built to endure all the gaming marathons and daily hardships you throw at it but still needs extra care to remain pristine.

We highly recommend the Ibywind ROG Phone 6/6 Pro screen protector — the ultimate shield for your phone's display. This tempered glass protector is incredibly easy to install, thanks to its perfect alignment tool, dust remover, and cleaning cloth. It's also slim, measuring only 0.33 mm thick, so you won't even notice it's there.

The best part is that it doesn't just protect your phone's screen from scratches and fingerprints – it does so without compromising on the display's sensitivity or clarity. With a 9H hardness rating and a 2.5D arc edge free from any unsightly rainbow or white borders, this screen protector is the perfect companion to the already impressive ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. Plus, it pairs perfectly with your phone case, making it the perfect final piece for safeguarding your phone.

