If you grabbed a case for the ROG Phone 6 Pro, but you have the Phone 6, don't panic!

Quick Answer: Yes, ASUS ROG Phone 6 cases fit the 6 Pro. Both devices share the same dimensions of 6.81-by-3.03-by-0.41 inches, have identical camera placements, earphone jack and USB port positioning, and a matching 6.78-inch screen.

ASUS stormed the smartphone gaming market in 2018 with its ROG Phone series and hasn't looked back since. Last year, it unveiled the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, instantly re-solidifying its reign as the top dog of gaming mobiles. Packed with impressive specs, exciting features like the touch-based triggers, and the 2-inch OLED display panel on the back of the pro model, these devices are the perfect blend of form and function. Once you set your hand on these, it's impossible not to fall in love and want to protect them at all costs.

That's where phone cases come in. Oddly, while searching for the best ROG Phone 6 Pro cases, you'll find that most also apply to the ROG Phone 6 and vice versa. Nonetheless, when purchasing anything, you always want to ensure it fulfills its intended purpose; phone cases are no exception.

Do ASUS ROG Phone 6 cases fit 6 Pro?

Simply put, cases designed for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 would fit the Pro version. The two devices share the same dimensions, 6.81-by-3.03-by-0.41 inches, and the positioning of their cameras, earphone jacks, and USB ports. They also have the same screen size and weight, making it easy to interchange cases between the two models.

However, there is a distinguishing feature on the 6 Pro that the 6 doesn't have: a dynamic 2-inch OLED panel on the back. This panel displays useful information, such as battery status and incoming calls, depending on the app currently in use. While this may not be critical for some users, it does add a stylish touch to the phone. So, if you want to show that off, you may want to consider a 6 Pro-specific case.

What should I consider when buying a phone case for my ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro?

Regarding generalities, two crucial factors for selecting a case are fitting and material. You want a case that fits your phone snugly to avoid unexpected slips and falls. Additionally, you don't want it to impede your phone's functionality or obstruct essential features such as the camera, speakers, ports, or touch triggers. Regarding specifics, there are three key things: aesthetic, bulkiness, and price.

Ideally, the case's material should be shock-absorbent and durable to maintain its shape over time. Cases made of polyurethane or polycarbonate with a touch of rubber are typically the most protective and long-lasting, although silicone and leather cases can also be good choices. If you prioritize style, it's important not to sacrifice functionality for looks, or you may regret it later. In the same vein, if you want ultra protection, that may increase bulkiness.

Of course, price is always a significant factor. Expensive options don't always offer substantial benefits over cheaper ones. However, going too low on price can result in a case that falls apart quickly. So, it comes down to how much protection you need, and you can always find yourself a case that is durable and stylish.

How do official ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro cases compare to third-party cases?

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series comes bundled with a sleek bumper case, which fits the phone snugly as you would expect. However, this case doesn't offer much to safeguard your device. It falls short of providing ample protection, rendering it largely ineffective.

Compared to third-party options, this case provides less shock absorption and leaves a significant portion of your phone's sides vulnerable to scratches and falls. Premium cases usually have front screen protection, such as a flip cover or raised side bezels which elevate the phone slightly when placed face down. However, this case doesn't. We don't recommend using the official ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro cases if you want to protect your phone.

Can I use the same gaming gear on the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro?

Pretty much any accessory or add-on that works for the Phone 6 will work for the 6 Pro, and vice versa. A notable example is the AeroActive Cooler, which prevents your phone from overheating and provides additional control triggers for gaming.

In fact, the Kunai 3 pad, launched with the preceding ROG Phone 5, is still compatible with the ROG Phone 6 series. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, it can be attached to your phone, allowing you to use it like a Nintendo Switch or held separately from the device.

Getting a case for your ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is an exceptional gaming Android phone that boasts a seamless gaming experience without compromising everyday functionality. We recognized it as the best gaming phone in the 2022 AP awards, and one of the best Android phones overall. The Pro version is equally impressive; both devices are built to last. But it doesn't hurt to extend their lifespan by getting a good case.

While many phone cases are available for the ROG Phone 6 series, the Guizzcg ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Case stands out. It is compatible with both devices and is made of high-quality TPU and acrylic, providing excellent protection against scratches and fall shocks. It also offers maximum grip, ensuring you can game hard without worrying about dropping your phone. Its precise cutouts allow unhindered access to all ports, cameras, speakers, buttons, and even the "Dare to play" symbol on the back. Additionally, the OLED screen on the back of the pro version is fully visible when using this case.

Overall, the Guizzcg ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Case is the perfect option for anyone who wants to protect their phone without sacrificing gaming performance or concealing its appealing design. This is worth considering if you need a reliable and stylish case for your ROG Phone 6.

