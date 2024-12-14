Xiaomi is exploring bringing Apple Watch compatibility to its Android devices. Although strapping on an Apple Watch while using an Android phone might seem exciting, the potential drawbacks outweigh the benefits. It's important to take a step back and consider the reality of this situation. Is this a genuine step towards cross-platform harmony or another half-baked idea with a sketchy execution? For me, the prospect of Apple Watch compatibility with Android raises more questions than it answers.

Apple's unpredictability in supporting the Android ecosystem

Apple's unpredictability is a concern when considering the long-term viability of Apple Watch compatibility with Android. Although Apple's wearables play a small role in the company's revenue, they are vital to the ecosystem. After all, Apple's primary goal is to sell iPhones. Making Apple Watch more appealing to Android users could cannibalize iPhone sales.

Even if Xiaomi can mirror Android notifications and calls on an Apple Watch, Apple can pull the plug and block the functionality. Imagine a scenario where you buy into the hype and purchase a $400 Apple Watch. It works great for a while, but a new software update makes your watch useless. You are left with an expensive device that no longer serves its purpose, and there isn't much you can do about it.

Android users would be guests with little to no leverage in Apple's ecosystem or influence in the company's decisions.

Compromised experience

An Apple Watch on Android would likely fall short in terms of features. You can say goodbye to the vast library of Apple Watch apps designed for seamless integration with iOS. I'm talking about essential apps like Maps, Music, Podcasts, Apple Wallet, Find My, and more. Even if some apps are available, they will likely be stripped-down versions with limited functionality.

Take Apple Pay, Fitness, and Siri, for example. These are core features of Apple Watch, but they rely heavily on the iOS ecosystem to work as expected. Even a simple pleasure like setting your favorite photo as a watch face might be impossible due to the lack of access to your Android phone's photo library. Android users will be up for a second-class citizen with an Apple Watch.

As Apple continues to evolve the Apple Watch with new features and integrations, Android users will likely be left behind with a watered-down version.

Distraction from Wear OS

Rather than chasing the Apple Watch dream, Android OEMs like Xiaomi should double down on what they do best: innovating within the Android ecosystem. They can focus on making Wear OS smoother, more intuitive, and feature-rich. This includes improving battery life, expanding customization options, and delivering premium smartwatches that give Apple's counterparts a run for the money.

Android manufacturers can invest time and money in developing advanced health tracking and innovative productivity tools and exploring seamless integration with smart home devices. A focused effort would also encourage developers to create more high-quality apps for Wear OS. By focusing on their ecosystem, Android OEMs retain control over their products and avoid Apple's unpredictable decisions.

Wear OS smartwatches are better than ever

While Wear OS got off to a rocky start, Google's collaboration with Samsung for a unified Wear OS platform was a game changer. It is smoother, faster, and more responsive. The unified platform also brought optimizations that improved battery life, a key factor for smartwatch users. Now, Android users have every reason to be excited about its future.

Besides, there isn't a shortage of capable Android smartwatches. Whether you want a stylish design, a rugged offering, low cost, or a battery beast, you have ample options from leading manufacturers like Samsung, Google, Garmin, OnePlus, and Mobvoi. With Gemini's arrival on Wear OS, Google is set to unlock the next-generation AI experience on your wrist.

Android users have no reason to settle for a potentially compromised Apple Watch setup.

Can sway users away from Android

Unlocking the Apple Watch for Android users can be a double-edged sword for OEMs. Here's how it could backfire on Android manufacturers. Even with a compromised setup, Apple Watch on Android could offer enough of a taste of the Apple ecosystem. Android users might notice the features they don't have access to, like seamless Apple Pay integration, smooth Siri interactions, or the full range of Apple Watch apps.

When Apple Watch users plan to upgrade their primary phone, an iPhone tops their list. Users might feel frustrated with the limitations of the Apple Watch on Android and seek a more unified and seamless experience by switching to an iPhone.

Apple Watch on Android? No thanks!

While the expanded wearable choice for Android users is undeniable, we must carefully examine potential benefits against the likely compromises. With a robust Wear OS experience, perhaps we should focus on improving Android Wear devices instead of chasing compatibility with a device designed for a different ecosystem. I'll remain skeptical until Apple jumps on board with the idea and commits to providing Android users with a seamless and feature-rich experience.

Even if Xiaomi executes the idea, I'll stick with my Android smartwatch. It was built with my phone in mind. Google recently released a massive Wear OS 5 update to eligible devices. Check our dedicated guide to learn everything about it.