Summary Syncing DND and Bedtime modes between your phone and smartwatch is finally available for Pixel Watch owners.

The OG Pixel Watch initially lacked this feature, causing frustration among users.

The update simplifies the process by automatically syncing DND and Bedtime modes across your Pixel phone and watch, making it easier to enjoy uninterrupted sleep.

We all want a good night's sleep, but with our phones tempting us with doom-scrolling and social media, it's tough. The constant screen time disrupts sleep and bombards us with too much blue light before bedtime. Enter "Bedtime mode" on your Google Pixel phone, designed to rescue you from digital overload and grant you the precious sleep you deserve. The Pixel Watch also has this feature, silencing notifications to ensure uninterrupted sleep. However, the smartwatch's Bedtime mode didn't sync with your phone—until now. Finally, the OG smartwatch is catching up, finally embracing Do Not Disturb (DND) and Bedtime modes.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there's a fresh server-side update for the Google Pixel Watch app that's rolling out now, which syncs DND and Bedtime mode between your Android phone and smartwatch. Thanks to this update, whatever you set on your Pixel phone, your Pixel Watch will mirror.

The Pixel Watch 2 flaunted this cool feature first, making the OG Pixel Watch feel a bit like a forgotten sibling. Then, in December, Google decided to share the love and dropped an update for the OG Pixel Watch, bringing in the much-awaited functionality. But it took a bit for these goodies to hit actual devices. After Google's announcement in December, some users were scratching their heads, wondering why DND and Bedtime modes were playing hard to get on their OG Pixel Watches post-update.

If you own a Pixel Watch, you can access the feature by heading over to Notifications on the Pixel Watch companion app. Then scroll past your app alert toggles, and you'll be greeted with the new "Do Not Disturb & Bedtime" section. According to 9to5, syncing this feature between your smartwatch and Pixel phone is turned on by default when your devices are connected via Bluetooth.

For Pixel phone and Pixel Watch owners, syncing DND and Bedtime modes eliminates the hassle of tweaking settings on each device individually. According to the official support page, this feature disables all notifications except for alarms, priority calls, and repeat callers.

Google has a habit of dropping fancy new features on its latest hardware first, then tossing them down to other devices a few months later. This one feature that OG Pixel Watch users have been begging for has been MIA, causing a lot of eye-rolling and nightly manual struggles to set up Bedtime mode. Honestly, it's the kind of thing that should've been there from the get-go.