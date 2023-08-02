Following hot on the heels of last week’s announcement for the new Air 3 photography drone, DJI is back with another late summer release. This time it’s an update to the action camera line with the new Osmo Action 4, featuring an upgraded camera sensor, improved water sealing, and even some interesting new accessories.

The Osmo Action 4 remains faithful to the design of the previous generation rather than stepping back to the smaller modular design of the Action 2. Likewise, the latest model retains many of the same specs, but with a few key differentiators.

A new 1/1.3-inch image sensor in the Action 4 replaces the 1/1.7-inch sensor of the last generation, which should grant improved low-light performance and likely a bit more natural sharpness. Recording still tops out at 4K@120fps, and a redesigned lens delivers the same 155° ultrawide field of view with an effective f/2.8 aperture.

Image Credit: DJI

Water sealing has also been upgraded since the Osmo Action 3, enabling the new model to safely dip an additional 2 meters under water, bringing it to a maximum waterproof depth of 18 meters — though the diving case is still recommended for extended underwater recording sessions, for use in salt water, or going deeper than 18 meters.

Of course, the Osmo Action 4 still features dual front and back touch screens, the same 2.5-hour battery life, the quick release system for switching between mounts and orientations, and DJI’s stabilization modes like RockSteady and HorizonSteady. The InvisiStick feature in the DJI Mimo app has also been improved so it can detect and digitally remove selfie sticks in more situations than before.

While DJI’s focus has been on the camera, several new accessories are also joining the list — mostly different mounts. However, one new gadget stands out from the pack; DJI has built a small remote control unit that can also provide GPS coordinates to the camera via Bluetooth connection. Details are sparse, but the module bears a clear resemblance to the mini-controller included with the Remote Control Extension Rod launched alongside the Action 2. It’s hard to say how the GPS coordinates will be accessible and what can be done with them in DJI's software, but it’s not hard to imagine generating videos from high speed action sports with an animated map to display where and how fast the camera is moving.

The Osmo Action 4 is available directly from DJI’s website and several authorized resellers starting at $399 for the Standard Combo. This includes the camera, one battery, a protective frame, and the typical assortment of simple mounts and other accessories. For $499, the Adventure Combo adds a selfie stick, a couple extra mounting accessories, and most importantly, it brings the battery count up to three and a charging case — it’s basically the Fly More Combo, but for action cameras.