DJI’s drones and action cameras have become popular among content creators and photographers for their high quality and powerful automation. And naturally, many of the same people chose to pick up a Pixel 6 for its excellent photo and video quality. Unfortunately, this combination isn’t working out very well due to a bug or incompatibility that’s preventing DJI apps from performing as intended, and it’s leaving some devices virtually unusable.

As many Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have been discovering, the current versions of the DJI Fly and Mimo apps are suffering from an issue that prevents them from displaying live previews. Instead of showing the image transmitted wirelessly from the camera, the image is totally black. The controls and other interface elements are still present and appear to work normally, and some devices even show a histogram of what the camera can see, it's only the live image that is unavailable. The apps even support transmitting thumbnails and video files wirelessly.

For devices like the Action 2 or Pocket 2, this may only be an inconvenience that makes it harder to get the best possible shot; but it renders drones nearly useless since they are left with no way to see from their perspective to maneuver, frame a shot, or even mark a target for ActiveTrack.

A beta version of the DJI Fly app for Android 12 was released last month, and it has been successfully tested on several devices. I have personally confirmed it’s working correctly on a Pixel 4 XL running the current Android 12 release. This may suggest that the problem exists primarily with the Pixel 6, and more specifically the custom-built Tensor SoC. However, there are mixed reports suggesting that the issue may impact other devices like the Galaxy S21, while others say it works fine (at least with older app versions).

The increasing number of complaints on DJI’s public forum has prompted moderators to confirm it’s a known issue. While there is no timeline, one moderator confirmed about a month ago that DJI is working to fix the issue — and then suggested borrowing a compatible device in the meantime.

Having confirmed with our designated teams, the surging incompatibility issues of Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro have been noticed. We will pay attention to it and strive to resolve it as soon as possible. Please wait patiently and thanks for your understanding. If it bothers you a lot, we would recommend you borrow or use another compatible mobile device.

There has also been increased confusion lately resulting from DJI's move to relocate app distribution to its own site. Some of DJI's apps can still be found on the Play Store, but they haven't been updated in about a year. The exact reasons aren't known, but there are theories that it may be due to an incompatibility with Google's app bundle requirement that went into effect earlier this year or in response to political factors.

Content creators and hobbyist drone pilots will likely see a resolution to this Pixel 6 issue, but there’s no estimated timeline, and communication through the forums has been limited. If your upcoming plans involve capturing aerial video, or giving the gift of a DJI gadget for the holidays, it may be important to prepare for the possibility that a software update won’t be ready in time.

Netflix is weirdly reviving a dead mobile game as it expands its Android library Asphalt Xtreme is coming back to phones exclusively for subscribers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email