Summary DJI, primarily known for drones and gimbals, is reportedly entering the robot vacuum market with its long-rumored "Romo," aiming to capitalize on the growing smart home sector.

A recently leaked image shows what appears to be a shipment of boxed DJI Romo robot vacuums, suggesting that the product is nearing its official launch and could soon be available for consumers.

DJI's Romo is expected to feature advanced capabilities potentially leveraging the company's drone technology, such as obstacle avoidance, and may include mopping functionality, room mapping, and other smart features to compete with established brands.

Our homes have changed significantly over the last ten years. Sure, you might still be calling the place your humble abode, but what lightens it up, secures it, and even cleans it now looks drastically different.

The modern home is a smart one, and why wouldn't it be? Smart home devices simplify our lives, essentially by automating repetitive tasks. Now, in a bid to capture a share of the smart home market, an established drone company is trying to channel its inner Dyson.