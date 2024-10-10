DJI Osmo Mobile SE $69 $89 Save $20 A compact portable gimbal that's easy to use and will allow you to take great videos. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price at just $69 for a limited time. $69 at Amazon

If you're looking to get buttery smooth footage the next time you're filming a video on your smartphone, you're going to want to invest in a gimbal. And if you're not looking to spend a lot of money because it might not be for you, well, we've got the perfect one to recommend.

The DJI Osmo Mobile SE is easy to use, will get you great results, and most importantly, it's easy on the wallet. For a limited time, the Osmo Mobile SE is down to its lowest price to date, with a 32% discount that drops it to just $69. At this price, you won't want to wait, because this deal isn't going to last long.

What's great about the DJI Osmo Mobile SE?

It can be hard to shoot videos sometimes, with the visuals coming out a bit shakier than you'd hoped. Of course, most times, this isn't going to be a big deal, but if you're looking to capture something unique or an event that's only going to happen once in a lifetime, you might want to grab some gear in order to improve your results.

This is where DJI's Osmo Mobile SE gimbal comes in handy, with its compact and foldable design that makes it easy to take anywhere. You just attach your phone to the device using a magnetic clamp, and then you can start getting smooth and stabilized footage. This works in both landscape and portrait, and there are even manual controls that can really give you finer controls when filming.

Of course, you're also going to get some excellent software support here with DJI's Mimo app that will allow you to really tweak the settings to your liking and optimize how the gimbal works. There are even automatic settings that can really help you with your footage, like ActiveTrack 6.0, which makes tracking your subject super easy.

With that said, this device is a no-brainer if you're looking to level up your footage. It's one of the best smartphone gimbals that you can buy, and it's now on sale for just $69. So be quick because this deal won't be around forever.