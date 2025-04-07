DJI has made some of our favorite smartphone gimbals in recent memory, and earlier this year, the company unveiled the latest iteration, comprising the Osmo Mobile 7 and 7 Pro. Having used last year's Osmo Mobile 6 with great satisfaction, I was intrigued by the value proposition of the $150 Osmo Mobile 7 Pro (OM7P), which is the only one compatible with the new accessory DJI calls the Multifunctional Module.

Moreover, the more affordable Osmo Mobile 7 (OM7) retails for $90, below last year's $140 base model pricing. Should you upgrade from last year's products, especially the $228 Vlog Combo? Would waiting for the prices to drop on those be wiser? I took the OM7P and its new Multifunctional Module for a spin along with DJI's Mic Mini to see if it is a logical upgrade from the Osmo Mobile 6, even in the most demanding situations.

What is new with the Osmo Mobile 7 Pro?

A refined design and smarter software