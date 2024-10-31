Smartphone cameras have exploded in versatility and capability during the past decade. Nearly all our favorite camera phones today ship with at least three lenses, and as some photographers say, the best camera is the one you have on you. This makes the smartphone in your pocket one of the best tools to kickstart a content creation or cinematography journey.

However, stable, deliberate movement is the hallmark of great cinematic footage. A good smartphone gimbal provides stable footage in-camera, instead of relying on playback speed ramping in post-processing or a rig/dolly to steady your device. DJI's Osmo Mobile series has been acclaimed as the epitome of convenience, offering the convenience of single-handed operation and rock-steady footage. The new Osmo Mobile 6 promises to outshine its predecessors, and I've used it extensively to put that to the test. Let's just say I wasn't let down.

Staff pick DJI Osmo Mobile 6 8.5 / 10 $119 $139 Save $20 DJI's latest mobile gimbal blends practical features like gesture control and subject tracking. The device has a pocketable form factor without sacrificing convenience. So, it could be a great travel companion or alternative to larger cinema camera setups in challenging environments, all for a reasonable price. Pros Compact and easy to carry

High-quality controls

Reliable subject tracking

Great battery life Cons Companion app unavailable on the Play Store

Extension rod feels tight

Phone clamp magnet prone to scratches $119 at Amazon $119 at B&H Photo Video $119 at DJI

Price, availability, and specs

Selling at all major retailers

DJI's latest smartphone stabilizer offers an eclectic combination of desirable features like three-axis image stabilization, smartwatch control (with Apple Watch only), smooth subject tracking, and a relatively justifiable price of $139. This includes a gimbal, a magnetic phone clamp, a tripod that doubles as a grip extender, a charging cable, and a carry pouch. You can also purchase various accessories for the Osmo Mobile 6 aimed at vloggers, namely a $60 magnetic clamp with adjustable front-facing LED fill lights and an assortment of DJI's wireless mics and receivers.

If you lose any of the included accessories or need extras to shoot with more than one phone, the brand sells spare magnetic phone clamps for $25 and tripod legs for just $20. However, the official carry case feels a tad overpriced at $40. The gimbal itself is competitively priced, considering you get quality-of-life improvements like Quick Launch support, an axis lock for storage, a new status panel, zoom/focus wheel, and support for larger phones, all missing on the older Osmo Mobile 5. The Osmo Mobile 6 is not as feature-loaded as the Insta360 Flow but is cheaper despite being a more mature product. In any case, the cost will pay dividends in your video quality.

Specifications Brand DJI Selfie Stick Extends 215mm Maximum Payload 290g (~10.22oz) Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 1,000mAh Camera Control Yes Weight Gimbal: ~305g (10.75oz), Magnetic Phone Clamp: ~25g (0.88oz) Charging Time 1 hour 24 minutes (10W) Runtime Up to 6 hours 24 minutes Tilt Mechanical Range -101.64° to 78.55° Roll Mechanical Range -120.30° to 211.97° Pan Mechanical Range -161.64° to 173.79° Max Phone Thickness 10mm Max Phone Width 84mm Expand

What's good about the DJI Osmo Mobile 6?

Convenience reigns supreme