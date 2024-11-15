DJI Osmo Mobile 6 $89 $139 Save $50 If you're looking to take your smartphone videos to the next level, this smartphone gimbal from DJI is going to be a great choice. Not only is it compact, but it's also affordable too, with a new discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $89 at Amazon

Smartphone cameras are really good. Over the past few years, things have gotten to the point where you really don't need anything else with you when you go on trips. Sure, a dedicated camera is always going to be able to get more done, but because of the smartphone's size, convenience, and power — nothing is going to beat it. Of course, if you're looking for a better experience, but want to still keep things as compact as possible, there are always tools available that can help.

A smartphone gimbal is the perfect way to get those buttery smooth shots, with the ability to remove all those bumps and jitters that come with recording video handheld with your phone. In 2024, you'll have a lot of great smartphone gimbal options, but we think the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is going to be one that stands out from the rest, thanks to its size, feature set, and current price. For a limited time, you can score a great discount on the Osmo Mobile 6, as it drops to its lowest price yet.

Take your videos to a new level

For just $89, you too can have that smooth footage that you've been looking for when shooting videos with your phone. If you've never used a gimbal, it's an extremely convenient tool that's easy to set up and does all the work for you. You simply pop the phone into the magnetic attachment, attach it to the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, turn it on, it'll auto balance itself, and you're good to go. Of course, if you want to make adjustments, you can do so using the app.

There are also physical controls on the gimbal as well, if you want to have more control. Furthermore, the Osmo Mobile 6 is a bit more unique in that it offers an extension that can allow it to act as a selfie stick. Overall, this is a great gimbal that really gets a lot done at a fantastic price. Just be sure to buy it soon because this deal won't be around for long. And just in case you're looking for some other promotions, check out our early Black Friday deals as well.