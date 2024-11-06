I've been a fan of action cameras for a very long time. Starting with the GoPro Hero 3+ Silver Edition, an action camera has been my sidekick for just about every excursion or adventure I've experienced for more than a decade. That being said, the most recent "regular" GoPro I purchased was the GoPro Hero 5 (excluding the 360-capable GoPro Max). New action camera hardware simply isn't as exciting anymore — or so I thought before trying the new DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.
At first glance, the Osmo Action 5 Pro looks like the Osmo Action 4, even down to the sensor size. A closer look reveals a few crucial upgrades, such as a refreshed camera sensor with four times the pixel density and new OLED touchscreen panels. As a longtime GoPro user, the Osmo Action 5 Pro felt refreshing to use. I'm not sure if it was the long battery life, built-in storage, or simple UI, but the result was clear: I had a blast capturing video and photos with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a trip to the Bahamas, and I'm ready to buy one of my own.
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is one of the best action cameras you can buy today, with a wide 1/1.3-inch sensor and support for 4K 120FPS video recording. It's durable, works with a bunch of accessories, and has critical features like Subject Tracking. The Osmo Action 5 Pro is even better for those invested in the DJI ecosystem, as it seamlessly works with the DJI Mic 2.
- Excellent design with two touchscreens and an intuitive UI
- Doesn't need the app for much after initial registration
- Video quality and stabilization are fantastic
- Built-in microphone quality could be better
- Color accuracy isn't outstanding straight out of the camera
- Detachable mounting hardware makes me uneasy
Price, availability, and specs
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro retails for $350 and is widely available following its release in September 2024. For that price, you get the Standard Combo, which includes the Osmo Action 5 Pro, one battery, a glass lens cover, a rubber lens protector, a protective frame, a quick-release adapter mount, a locking screw, and finally, an anti-slip pad. It's available in one colorway, black with red accents, and can be purchased directly from DJI or third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.
DJI loaned me an Adventure Combo, which costs $450 and includes everything listed above plus two extra batteries, a battery charging case, and a 1.5m extension pole. I'll be focusing this review on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro's Standard Combo and will provide brief thoughts on whether the adventure combo is worth an extra $100 at the end.
Specifications
- Sensor Size
- 1/1.3-inch CMOS
- Video Resolution
- 4K (4:3): 3840×2880@100/120fps 4K (4:3): 3840×2880@24/25/30/48/50/60fps 4K (16:9): 3840×2160@100/120fps 4K (16:9): 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60fps 2.7K (4:3): 2688×2016@100/120fps 2.7K (4:3): 2688×2016@24/25/30/48/50/60fps 2.7K (16:9): 2688×1512@100/120fps 2.7K (16:9): 2688×1512@24/25/30/48/50/60fps 1080p (16:9): 1920×1080@100/120/200/240fps 1080p (16:9): 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60fps
- Photo Resolution
- 7296×5472 maximum
- Battery
- 240 mins (1950 mAh)
- Connection
- USB-C
- Size
- 70.5×44.2×32.8 mm
- Weight
- 146 grams
- Water Resistance
- 20 m without the Waterproof Case, 60 m with the Waterproof Case
- Lens
- FOV: 155°; Aperture: f/2.8; Focus Range: 0.35 m to ∞
- Storage
- 64GB built-in, up to 1TB microSD
- Microphones
- 3
- Stabilization
- RockSteady 3.0, RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonBalancing, HorizonSteady
- Touchscreen
- Yes, front and rear