While GoPro has been a leader in the action camera game for many years, DJI is putting up a fearsome fight to claim dominance with the Osmo Action 4. It boasts many of the top-tier features of the previous Action 3, including excellent stabilization, solid waterproofing, front and back touchscreens, and great battery life. However, DJI also imbued this model with a larger camera sensor and higher color depth, making the Action 4 a strong contender for the lead.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Staff pick 8.5 / 10 The DJI Osmo Action 4 is an action camera equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor that captures 4K at 120fps or up to 240fps in 1080p, all in 10-bit color. It's packed inside a rugged body that's waterproof down to 18 meters and magnetizes to metal surfaces or clips onto DJI's quick-release mount. Several stabilization modes enable shake-free video for anything from vlogging to high-intensity sports. Pros Magnetic base can stick to lots of metal surfaces

Interface is simple to learn and use

Competitive pricing

1/1.3-inch sensor is large for an action camera

Works as a webcam Cons DJI Mimo app is required, must be manually installed

Mounting requires DJI?s proprietary adapter $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Adorama

Price and availability

DJI makes about a dozen different combo packs with the Osmo Action 4, each containing different accessories designed for certain activities like surfing, fishing, cycling, and vlogging. The lowest price of these is the Standard Combo, which sells for $299 and includes the Action 4 with one battery, a protective frame, quick-release adapter mount and adhesive base with locking screw, USB C-to-C cable, and other simple accessories. None of these kits include a memory card, so be sure to also shop for a good microSD card.

The Osmo Action 4 is available directly from DJI’s website and is widely available at online retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama. Some brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy may also have it on their shelves.

Specifications Brand DJI Sensor Size 1/1.3-inch Video Resolution 4K (4:3) 3840x2880 Photo Resolution 10MP Battery 1770 mAh, up to 160 min Connection Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) Size 70.5×44.2×32.8 mm Weight 145g Water Resistance Waterproof to 18 meters Lens f/2.8, 155° FOV Storage microSD up to 512GB Microphones 3 Stabilization EIS with RockSteady 3.0/3.0+, HorizonBalancing, HorizonSteady

Hardware and design

Yup, it’s an action camera

Close

DJI once tried to break away from GoPro’s standard action camera formula with the Action 2, but that was a short-lived experiment that ended with the Action 3 returning to the tried-and-true design. Unsurprisingly, the Action 4 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, including an all-black body, a full-size touchscreen on the rear, and the camera and a second smartwatch-size touchscreen split the front. There’s also a replaceable lens guard covering the camera.

A record/shutter button resides on the top, and a second button on the side controls power and toggles between customizable recording modes. The battery, memory card slot, and USB-C port are also covered by waterproof doors on either side.

Otherwise, the body is lightweight and feels like it can take some abuse, though the touchscreens are still vulnerable. It won’t protect against everything, but the box includes a shock-resistant case that will help protect most of the body from hard impacts and rough surfaces.

Close

One clear win for the Action 4 is the strong magnet in the bottom. I have no trouble sticking it to just about any ferrous metal surface, and it usually holds firm, even upside down or vertically — though it may still slide down on smooth sides.

For more active situations, a proper mount is necessary. DJI seems determined to push the quick-release magnetic mounts with restraining clips. The camera is naturally attracted to the position on the mount, and a gentle push locks it in place. Unfortunately, this is the only way to firmly mount the camera. There's no other way to attach it to a 1/4-20 screw or action camera mount without the adapter mount.

I would love to see DJI add either a 1/4-20 screw mount or flip-down action camera legs like the last few GoPro cameras. But if I really had a wishlist item, it’s that Insta360 and DJI would work together on a single standard mount for a universal ecosystem. It's not going to happen, but I can dream.

Performance and video quality

Bigger sensor and bigger bit depth

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Action 4 gained several notable improvements over the previous generation, but the two that stand out head and shoulders above everything else were a step up to a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor and a push to 10-bit color for both the Normal and D-Log M color profiles.

The new 1/1.3-inch sensor is larger than most action cameras, which tend to be in the neighborhood of 1/2-inch sensors. As a result, low-light performance is generally better and should produce less noise and more detail at higher ISOs.

Raising the color depth to 10-bit probably won’t matter to most people, though it should eliminate color banding in skies and other gradients. However, this is great for anybody who grades their footage, especially on a flat color profile like D-Log M, where it’s possible to get a more dynamic range.

Every major modern action camera offers good stabilization, and DJI doesn’t disappoint. There are a few modes for general stabilization and horizon leveling, so you can choose the type that suits the situation. I’m not sure how much these have improved since the Action 3, but they’re remarkable with everything I’ve thrown at them.

But if I’m looking for something to complain about, it’s that I have been a bit spoiled by the post-processing capabilities Insta360 offers with some of its cameras. For example, FreeFrame mode on the Insta360 Go 3 can be loaded up by the mobile app or Insta360 Studio on a desktop, and the leveling modes can be applied in post.

Related Insta360 Go 3 review: Small camera, big possibilities The Action Pod is a genius upgrade to the previous generation

Sound quality from internal mics is pretty good, nearly rivaling the Pixel phones, though it’s more susceptible to wind noise and loud environments. As of the Action 4, DJI now supports plugging in a USB-C microphone; no dongles or add-ons are required. Bluetooth earbuds also work, but I found that they don’t have the best range or reception, so you have to stay fairly close.

Software

Simple where it counts