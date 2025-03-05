DJI Osmo Action 4 $210 $289 Save $79 The DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera to buy, especially at its newly discounted price. For a limited time, you can score this camera for its lowest price as it drops to just $210. $210 at Amazon

It can be hard to justify spending extra money on an action camera when smartphone cameras are just so good. But there's definitely a time and place for these devices, especially since they usually offer better durability. While they can be quite expensive, we're seeing some excellent discounts on some of the best products out there right now.

We gave the DJI Osmo Action 4 high marks in our review, praising its impressive image quality, competitive pricing, and magnetic base that makes it easy to mount to surfaces and accessories. While it's usually priced at $289, Amazon is offering a pretty sweet discount that knocks it down to just $210 for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while the deal's still around.

What's great about the DJI Osmo Action 4?