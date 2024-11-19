DJI Osmo Action 3 $199 $289 Save $90 At just $199, the DJI Osmo Action 3 offers a video upgrade over many smartphones, but still includes the ability to record vertically. $199 at Amazon

While smartphone cameras are excellent options if you prefer to always have a camera in your pocket, an action camera can provide similar portability with better ergonomics and better video quality. One of the better action camera deals we're seeing right now is on the DJI Osmo Action 3, which is at an all-time low price of $199. This is a $90 savings from its regular price of $289, and the Action 3 even comes with some accessories bundled.

Why you should buy the DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Bundle

Source: DJI

While GoPro is often the name that comes to most people's mind when they think of action cameras, DJI has made huge strides in recent years. The Osmo Action 3 is part of a lineup that includes the Osmo Action 4 and the Osmo Action 5 Pro. The Action 3 is the most affordable of the bunch, especially with its current all-time low price of $199.

The Action 3 is going to be able to outperform most smartphones when it comes to video quality. It churns out 4K HDR video, and with 10-bit color depth, it's able to capture over one billion colors. If you prefer to shoot video vertically like you might with your smartphone, the Action 3 is actually able to do so. It has a quick-release mounting design that lets you mount it securely on all of your favorite gear, including in a vertical arrangement.

When it comes to putting the Action 3 through more intensive paces, you can record knowing it's waterproof down to 16 meters without needing additional accessories, and it can reach 160 minutes of battery life on a single charge. It can even record 150 minutes of video continuously in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

One thing that's important to note with the DJI Osmo Action 3 is that it doesn't have onboard storage and doesn't come with a microSD card. The bundle discounted here, however, is the Action 3 Outdoor Bundle, and it does include two batteries, a chest strap mount, and a backstrap mount too. This isn't officially a Black Friday deal, but the lowest all-time price on the DJI Osmo Action 3 makes it worth grabbing while you can.