DJI's entry-level drone, the DJI Mini 2 SE, is limited to recording videos at 2.7K resolution. If you wanted to record 4K footage, you had to spring for the more expensive models from the company. This is changing with the DJI Mini 4K, the company's new entry-level drone, featuring 4K video recording.

Like the DJI Mini 4 Pro, the DJI Mini 4K weighs under 249 grams, meaning you don't need to obtain an FAA registration if you plan to use the drone for recreational purposes. Despite its lightweight design, DJI's latest drone can record 4K videos at up to 30fps or 2.7K footage at 60fps. It also supports 2x digital zoom at 4K resolution and can record videos with a maximum 100Mbps bitrate, ensuring they have plenty of detail. You still get a 3-axis gimbal and electronic image stabilization for super smooth video capture.

DJI Mini 4K The DJI Mini 4K is the company's new entry-level drone, bringing 4K video recording to the masses. With a 3-axis Gimbal and EIS, the 249g drone can capture smooth videos. Plus, QuickShots will make it easy to capture cinematic footage. Brand DJI Weight 249 g Range 10km Video Resolution 4K, 2.7K Bitrate Up to 100Mbps Max Wind Speed Resistance Level 5 (38kph) Battery Life 31 minute flight time $299 at Amazon

The drone's camera resolution is unknown, but it has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, smaller than the DJI Mini 3 and Mini 4 Pro's 1/1.13-inch CMOS shooter. So, don't expect video quality, especially in low light, to be as good as that of DJI's more expensive drones. Still, it should be a big upgrade from the DJI Mini 2 SE's 12MP f/2.8 shooter.

The Fly More bundle comes with additional batteries and other accessories

Other notable features of DJI's new drone include a 10km Full HD video transmission range, Level 5 (38kph) wind resistance, stable hovering, and GPS return to home. DJI claims a battery life of 31 minutes, but this will vary based on wind speed and other factors. You can get the Fly More bundle, which extends the total flying time to 93 minutes with the included cells.

Unlike the Mini 4 Pro, the non-Pro variant only features downward obstacle sensing, so make sure to fly it carefully. For first-time drone buyers, the DJI Mini 4K has one-tap takeoff and landing capabilities. You also get access to QuickShots and its various shooting modes, like Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang, making it easy to capture stunning cinematic footage.

The DJI Mini 4K is available for $299, while the 4K Fly More combo with 3 batteries, a shoulder bag, a propeller hold, and two-way battery charger costs $449.