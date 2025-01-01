DJI has made drones about as big as a Mini Cooper and as small as a smartphone. The new Neo camera drone swings to the tiny side of things, but it packs some surprising flexibility for its size. It’s not a powerful drone by any means. Still, it borrows a set of capabilities from its larger siblings to achieve some fun and interesting shots without the complications that come with larger and more powerful drones.
DJI Neo
The Neo is DJI's first-generation miniature drone designed for autonomous flights with object tracking and preconfigured flight paths to capture short video clips for social media. It is DJI's lightest weight drone at approximately 48g, and it's designed with a full cage around the propellers so it's safer to fly in settings with obstacles. Flight modes can be selected with a button on the drone, and it's almost effortless to launch it from your hand. There are five standard modes to choose from, and another slot that can be configured with the mode of your choice through the DJI Fly app.
- Very small and lightweight
- Practically effortless to operate
- Designed to take clips for social media
- Can be flown with or without a controller
- So-so video quality
- No obstacle avoidance sensors
- Short battery life
Price, availability, and specs
To combo, or not to combo, that is the question
The Neo is available for as little as $199 from DJI’s online store or any retailer that typically carries DJI drones, including Amazon, B&H, and Adorama. The minimal package includes the drone, propeller guards, one battery, a USB-C cable, a plastic camera guard, two replacement propellers, a small screwdriver, and four screws.
The Combo package adds two batteries and a charging hub for an additional $90 (total of $289). Over the last few years, I have generally stopped suggesting the Fly More Combo is necessary with DJI’s other camera drones because flight times on a single battery are usually good enough that most users can get by with recharging between flights. Things are slightly different with the Neo's tiny batteries, offering a relatively paltry 17-ish minutes of flight time.
Given that fights can take less than a minute with some of the autonomous modes, a single battery may be plenty for some users. But if you’re activating follow or hover modes, or using the phone or controller for manual flights, that battery won't last long — and that should tell you if you need the combo.
Bear in mind that the RC-N3 controller isn't included in the standard package or the Combo, so if you want it, you will pay an additional $129.
Specifications
- Brand
- DJI
- Camera
- 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.8, 14mm
- App
- DJI Fly
- Speed
- up to 16 m/s (Manual mode)
- Weight
- Approx. 135 g (takeoff weight)
- Range
- up to 7 km (one way)
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi (2.4/5.8GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery
- 1435 mAh
- Dimensions
- 130×157×48.5 mm (L×W×H)
- Video Resolution
- up to 4K (4:3): 3840×2880@30fps, 1080p (4:3): 1440×1080@60/50/30fps
- Video Formats
- MP4
- Color Profiles
- Normal
- Bitrate
- 75Mbps
- Max Wind Speed Resistance
- 8 m/s (Level 4)
- Battery Life
- Up to 18 mins (approx. 17 mins with the Propeller Guards)
- First-Person View (FPV)
- supported with DJI Goggles 3
- Live View
- Yes, with DJI Fly app, Smart Controller, or Goggles 3
What’s good about the DJI Neo?
A new kind of drone for DJI
DJI’s consumer lines have historically been divided into two categories: camera drones in the Mavic family, like the DJI Air 3, and, more recently, acrobatic drones (a.k.a. FPV), like the Avata 2. The Neo feels nothing like an FPV drone, and while it may technically be a camera drone, it has little in common with the Mavic family either. The best comparison point is Snap’s short-lived experiment with drones, the Pixy.