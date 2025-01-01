DJI has made drones about as big as a Mini Cooper and as small as a smartphone. The new Neo camera drone swings to the tiny side of things, but it packs some surprising flexibility for its size. It’s not a powerful drone by any means. Still, it borrows a set of capabilities from its larger siblings to achieve some fun and interesting shots without the complications that come with larger and more powerful drones.

Your changes have been saved DJI Neo 7.5 / 10 The Neo is DJI's first-generation miniature drone designed for autonomous flights with object tracking and preconfigured flight paths to capture short video clips for social media. It is DJI's lightest weight drone at approximately 48g, and it's designed with a full cage around the propellers so it's safer to fly in settings with obstacles. Flight modes can be selected with a button on the drone, and it's almost effortless to launch it from your hand. There are five standard modes to choose from, and another slot that can be configured with the mode of your choice through the DJI Fly app. Pros Very small and lightweight

Practically effortless to operate

Designed to take clips for social media

Can be flown with or without a controller Cons So-so video quality

No obstacle avoidance sensors

Short battery life $199 at B&H $199 at Adorama $199 at DJI

Price, availability, and specs

To combo, or not to combo, that is the question

The Neo is available for as little as $199 from DJI’s online store or any retailer that typically carries DJI drones, including Amazon, B&H, and Adorama. The minimal package includes the drone, propeller guards, one battery, a USB-C cable, a plastic camera guard, two replacement propellers, a small screwdriver, and four screws.

The Combo package adds two batteries and a charging hub for an additional $90 (total of $289). Over the last few years, I have generally stopped suggesting the Fly More Combo is necessary with DJI’s other camera drones because flight times on a single battery are usually good enough that most users can get by with recharging between flights. Things are slightly different with the Neo's tiny batteries, offering a relatively paltry 17-ish minutes of flight time.

Given that fights can take less than a minute with some of the autonomous modes, a single battery may be plenty for some users. But if you’re activating follow or hover modes, or using the phone or controller for manual flights, that battery won't last long — and that should tell you if you need the combo.

Bear in mind that the RC-N3 controller isn't included in the standard package or the Combo, so if you want it, you will pay an additional $129.

Specifications Brand DJI Camera 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.8, 14mm App DJI Fly Speed up to 16 m/s (Manual mode) Weight Approx. 135 g (takeoff weight) Range up to 7 km‌ (one way) Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4/5.8GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 1435 mAh Dimensions 130×157×48.5 mm (L×W×H) Video Resolution up to 4K (4:3): 3840×2880@30fps, 1080p (4:3): 1440×1080@60/50/30fps Video Formats MP4 Color Profiles Normal Bitrate 75Mbps Max Wind Speed Resistance 8 m/s (Level 4) Battery Life Up to 18 mins (approx. 17 mins with the Propeller Guards) First-Person View (FPV) supported with DJI Goggles 3 Live View Yes, with DJI Fly app, Smart Controller, or Goggles 3 Expand

What’s good about the DJI Neo?

A new kind of drone for DJI

Close

DJI’s consumer lines have historically been divided into two categories: camera drones in the Mavic family, like the DJI Air 3, and, more recently, acrobatic drones (a.k.a. FPV), like the Avata 2. The Neo feels nothing like an FPV drone, and while it may technically be a camera drone, it has little in common with the Mavic family either. The best comparison point is Snap’s short-lived experiment with drones, the Pixy.