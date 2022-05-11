DJI has a quasi-monopolistic hold over the consumer drone industry with no other brand even coming close in market share. Its high-quality, powerfully-automated products have become something of a fan favorite among content creators and photographers alike. Part of the success has to do with how extensive the range is — amateurs can spend $299 for a fun, capable toy while professionals may need to shell out $3,299 for the levels of quality and customization they need. Somewhere between those two extremes lies a new offering in the company's Mini range catering to those looking for a more portable option with major upgrades to performance.

DJI has just announced the Mini 3 Pro as a successor to 2020's DJI Mini 2. As usual with this series, the drone weighs under 249g which allows for license-free flight in the U.S.

And for the first time in the series, we're looking at a major hardware upgrade in the imaging department with the camera sensor going from 1/2.3" to 1/1.3". It shoots on f/1.7 aperture with dual pixel autofocus and is capable of shooting 48MP RAW stills, 4K/60fps video, and 4K/30fps HDR video.

What makes it unique though is the camera's ability to rotate 90-degrees, allowing it to shoot true vertical images and video for social media vlogs. Video can be shot with normal or D-Cinelike color profiles, depending on how intense the edit needs to be.

The Mini 3 Pro also gets a slight bump in flight time with DJI claiming a maximum of 34 minutes, beating the Mini 2 by 3 minutes. There's also an extended-use "Intelligent" option for those with more demanding requirements, which stretches the battery life to 47 minutes.

A base DJI MIni 3 Pro kit with the smartphone-dependent RC-N1 remote controller is $759, though if you already have the remote and are just upgrading drones, the price comes down to $669. The top-of-the-line package includes a new, entirely self-contained remote with display and will set you back $909. You can sort out your options at the official web store, where pre-orders are now open.

