Pro-tier videography is easier than it ever was in the last decade, with the popularization of optically stabilized cameras on the best Android phones paired with high-resolution sensors. However, there are situations where onboard stabilization doesn't cut it, and you need smooth, flowy handheld movement. This is where gimbals come in, and DJI is one of the first brands that springs to mind in the category. The company just announced its latest Osmo Mobile 7 smartphone gimbals, available with a slew of interesting accessories.

DJI is known for its compact and consumer-friendly videography drones, which you can use with minimal prior flying experience, but the company also makes three-axis gimbals to stabilize smartphone video, which performs just as well. Upping the ante from the Osmo Mobile 6 released last year, the brand just pulled the wraps off the new Osmo Mobile 7 series comprising a base model and the Mobile 7P.

Last year's OM6 performed well in my testing, with a portable design and a useful array of accessories such as a tripod stand. However, the OM7's design isn't drastically different from its predecessor, and all the controls like the side-mounted wheel, trigger to reset orientation, and other controls, remain unchanged. Even the telescoping extension rod for selfies has been retained. Most of the convenience comes from the DJI Mimo app that syncs gimbal movement with camera tricks to make cinematic recordings a breeze.

The new OM7 features a built-in tripod, a compact design, and a lighter shell that weighs just 300g (10 oz), despite promising a 10-hour runtime on each full charge. The latest products also benefit from DJI's updated ActiveTrack 7.0 tech that allows tracking a subject like your pet, even if it momentarily steps out of the frame or ducks out of sight in a crowd. ActiveTrack 7.0 adds the ability to track multiple subjects, switch between selected subjects with a single tap, and track smoothly, just like the app allowed with ActiveTrack 6.

