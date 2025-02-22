When DJI launched the Neo a few months ago, it was clear that the company had some new tricks up its sleeve. The tiny toy-like drone brought much of the clever automation of Snap’s Pixy for quick social media clips, but with DJI’s more robust and flexible technology, plus better build quality. There was one problem: the camera was so-so.

Cut to the DJI Flip, which merges the new features of the Neo with a drone body and camera mostly made to the spec of a DJI Mini 4. It shoots video good enough to show off while being capable of quick autonomous flights without a controller. DJI is also taking this opportunity to introduce a new physical design.

Staff pick DJI Flip 8.5 / 10 The DJI Flip merges the familiar capabilities of the Mavic line of drones with new features that were only recently added with the launch of the DJI Neo. These include autonomous flight modes that can be activated with just the press of a button on the drone, no controller required. It has a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor with 24mm equivalent lens, and can shoot up to 100fps at 4K. The wings are now protected by a propellor guard and wire cage, and the wing assembly has been redesigned to fold down into a stacked arrangement for easier travel. Pros & Cons Built-in propeller guards, finally

Autonomous flight modes

Really good camera

Sub-250g weight class (C0 compliant) Prop guards do make flight times shorter $440 at Amazon $440 at DJI

Price and availability

The DJI Flip starts at $439, which includes the drone, one battery, the RC-N3 controller, which requires a smartphone to act as a screen, and a few standard accessories. For an additional $200 (total of $639), the controller can be upgraded to the RC 2, which has a built-in touchscreen.

There’s also a Fly More Combo priced at $779. This adds two batteries, a charging hub, the RC2 controller (with a touchscreen), and a zippered carrying case that fits everything well. While many of DJI’s recent drones have incredible flight time, and some people would be fine with a single battery, most should get the Fly More Combo for the Flip. The flight time isn’t bad, especially if you only use it for quick autonomous flights, but it's a bit lean for longer flights that use a controller.

There are a few optional accessories to consider, but the two standouts are power adapters and ND filters, as neither are included in any kits. DJI sells 65W AC chargers and 65W DC car chargers, which provide fast charging on the batteries and work well for other devices. I am disappointed DJI never includes ND filters with the Fly More Combo, but this pack is sold separately for $55. They’re not necessary, but they help lengthen shutter speeds on bright days for smoother video.

Specifications Brand DJI Camera 1/1.3-inch sensor, f/1.7, 24 mm equivalent App DJI Fly Speed Up to 12 m/s Weight ‌< 249g Range 14 km Connectivity DJI O4, Wi-Fi, USB-C Battery 3110 mAh Dimensions 136×62×165 mm (folded), 233×280×79 mm (unfolded) Video Resolution Up to 4K (3840×2160) @ 100fps Video Formats MP4 Color Profiles Normal, D-Log M Bitrate 150Mbps Live View Up to 1080p@60fps Max Wind Speed Resistance 10.7 m/s (level 5) Battery Life Up to 31 minutes flight time Expand

What’s good about the DJI Flip?

DJI’s best starter drone ever

The Flip is built to match the specs of the Mini 4 Pro. It weighs 249g or less, meaning it doesn’t require registration in the US and sidesteps most limits and regulations elsewhere. Still, commercial use in the US requires a Part 107, and other drone laws may apply. This weight target also translates to a fairly small and compact design that closely matches the Mini 4’s footprint when both have their wings expanded out.

However, the Flip adopts a new wing design with built-in propeller guards and spokes surrounding the propellers to prevent most objects from entering that space. This alone is a great feature as it makes the Flip safer and easier to fly near walls, fences, and other obstacles that used to result in instant crashes when bumping into something. It’s also less likely to damage other things, including you and other people.