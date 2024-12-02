If you're looking to buy a drone, chances are you've seen the name DJI come up. For the most part, the brand makes some of the best drones you can buy and, while there are other options, they don't really even compare if you're talking about devices offered in the consumer space. Despite having very little competition, DJI has consistently pushed the bar higher and higher with each release.

Over the years, the brand has added better cameras and new tech to its drones, and has even managed to debut new lines, with drones of different shapes and sizes. However, you can only go so small with its current design, which is why DJI might change to something new, if a new leak is to be believed. While this isn't an original design, it'll be a first for DJI, with new folding propellers that attempt to make its upcoming Flip drone more pocketable.

This could be the future for compact drones

According to Jasper Ellens on X, DJI will debut a new drone design sometime in the near future. Unlike previous models where the arms of the drone folded in, this new model, the Flip, will have a design that folds the entire propeller with guards into the body.

As far as what we can tell from the short clip shared by Ellens, this new drone design may take some inspiration from the DJI Neo, the compact drone with propeller guards built in. Ellens states that this will be the successor to the current DJI Mini 4.

If that's the case, then it will have some big shoes to fill, and DJI definitely already knows this. It's unclear at this point how this drone will be positioned against the current lineup. But if it has all the right features and really is more compact then what's currently being offered, then it could be a hot seller.

As of now, Ellens thinks that this drone may arrive in January, but that's just a guess. Of course, like with anything new, it'll be interesting to see whether consumers gravitate towards the new change. Price is also going to be another factor here as well, but we think that DJI will offer something competitive.