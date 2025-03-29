When DJI launched the Air 3 in 2023, it set a high bar for subsequent models. With the launch of the Air 3S, the Air 3 was discontinued, and with good reason. The Air 3S matches or exceeds its predecessor, leaving me wondering how much room is left to improve it before the Air series pushes the larger Mavics out of the equation.

DJI Air 3S 9 / 10 The Air 3S is one of DJI's mid-size consumer drones, equipped with dual cameras for wide-angle shots on a 1-inch sensor and mid-tele on a 1/1.3-inch sensor. It shoots 10-bit video at up to 4K in normal, HLG, and D-Log M color profiles; and the 4276 mAh batteries can reach a max flight time of about 45 minutes. Pros & Cons 1-inch main camera and 1/1.3-inch telephoto camera

Forward-facing LiDAR sensor

Price and availability

Not cheap, but hard to beat