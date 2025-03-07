My job involves writing articles, editing images, web browsing, communicating with colleagues, and occasionally video editing. For my workload, I use a 14-inch MacBook Pro. It handles everything without breaking a sweat. While it’s compact, it’s not the lightest laptop. I often travel for work, and when I step out with my Mac, I feel the added weight on my shoulders. So, I switched from my Mac to an Android tablet for a week to see if it could handle my workload.

Xiaomi launched its Pad 7 around the same time, and it became my choice for the experiment. The brand also sells a keyboard like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which is a bonus since I type a lot. I set up the tablet, installed the required apps, and transferred some files to the Xiaomi Pad 7. I’ve spent over a week using it as my primary computer, but did it pass the test?

Getting used to the small form factor

My fingers feel crammed and I barely used the trackpad