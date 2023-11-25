Motorola MA1 $65 $90 Save $25 The Motorola MA1 rids your car infotainment system of all wires required for Android Auto. Now, Black Friday discounts are here to rid you of any guilt about buying this because the price has dropped from $90 to just $65. $65 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Many carmakers don’t bother with customizing Android Automotive for their specialized applications; instead, they design custom infotainment systems with Android Auto added on top. These are distinctly different systems, but the convenience of wireless Android Auto isn’t available in all cars. So Motorola launched a plug-and-play solution called the MA1 to get rid of the wires for good.

Like the competition, the Motorola MA1 usually sells for around $90, but Black Friday discounts shave $25 off the price, so you can buy this convenient little adapter for just $65. $25 may not seem like a big savings, but on Black Friday, there are several accessories you can buy for that price. We suggest getting on top of this deal before it runs out.

Why snag the Motorola MA1 dongle?

The Motorola MA 1 sees regular discounts, but its usability may be hard to justify at the usual $100 sticker price, depending on how much you use your vehicle. However, when in use, it's hard to go back to the days of using Android Auto with a wired connection. We took this gadget for a spin and discovered it runs on a 5GHz wireless connection. This ensures smooth, latency-free data streaming between your phone and the dongle, so you never miss your exit off the interstate because of stutters in the navigation.

Going wireless is a convenience that you didn't realize you needed until you use it firsthand, and that rings even truer in a tight space like a car. A cable can get in the way of your car's cubbyholes and is prone to wear and tear as you plug and unplug it every time you drive. The wireless MA1 dongle solves all these issues because you simply plug it in once and forget about it. It stays tucked out of sight, but your phone connects to it wirelessly every time you turn on the car. In our review, the only pain point we identified would be the slightly accelerated battery drain on your connected smartphone. If your car has a wireless charger, it shouldn't be an issue, though.

This convenience costs $90 on a good day, but Black Friday discounts knock the price down to just $65 on Amazon. If you prefer Best Buy, the item is available at a similar $70 price there. At Best Buy, you get the added advantage of extended returns. Any items purchased between now and December 30 can be returned until January 13. That gives you an entire month to decide whether you like the Motorola MA1.