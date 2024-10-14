Smartphones aren't just fabulous phones anymore, they're better viewed as a gateway to our digital life. I use the best Android phones to take notes, edit and refer to Google Drive files, access project management boards, and much more. Frankly, I can count the times I've touched a pen and paper since finishing school with one hand; for years, I've tried to use the top Android note-taking apps to completely eliminate paper from my lifestyle.

However, I'm starting to become disillusioned by basic digital note-taking. It's not uncommon for me to spend so much time organizing and formatting notes on my Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold that it would've been easier to pull out pen and paper. And all it took for me to ditch my array of note-taking apps was spending a few days with the Moft Snap Flow, a phone accessory that slaps a notepad, pen, and kickstand to the back of your device.

Moft's Snap Flow is a MagSafe accessory for Android lovers

The kit includes everything you need to get started

At this point, MagSafe accessories are prolific. They're not just limited to iPhone users anymore — plenty of excellent Android phone cases support MagSafe, and magnetic sticker rings make it possible to turn any phone or case into a MagSafe-compatible one. On top of that, Qi2 is set to bring native MagSafe compatibility to Android phones in the future, starting with the HMD Skyline.

Enter the Moft Snap Flow, a MagSafe accessory that's particularly catered to Android users. When you buy the Snap Flow, you get a MagSafe sticker ring in the box; although the company doesn't recommend sticking the ring to silicone cases or directly to phones, this effectively lets you use the Snap Flow — and plenty of other MagSafe chargers and accessories — with any Android phone.

Moft's Snap Flow packs a punch of versatility in a relatively small form factor. It's slightly bigger than most of my MagSafe card wallets, roughly the same size as my Peak Design Mobile Wallet Stand, and smaller than MagSafe/Qi2 battery packs. In exchange for that size, you get a kickstand, a notepad, and a pen. There's also a magnetic storage area that lets you store things like written notes or receipts without blocking the fresh notepad.

Why the Snap Flow is more valuable than any app

I have a pen, kickstand, and notes (or sticky notes!) everywhere I go

It's true that the Moft Snap Flow adds some bulk to your smartphone, but I'm used to carrying something on the back of my MagSafe devices, whether it's a wallet, kickstand, power bank, or something else. There's enough utility in the Snap Flow to make it worthwhile. It starts with the "invisible pen," as Moft calls it; the pen is magnetic and can be stored flat inside the Snap Flow kit, but folds into an origami triangle when it's time to jot something down.

It's surprisingly usable for the small size, and I love knowing I always have a pen on me. Apps are great, but they won't help if you need to fill out a form or sign a document and no one has a spare pen.

However, the thing that ties the Snap Flow experience together is the notepad. When you buy the Snap Flow, you get a regular notepad and a sticky notepad, each with 20 notes each. Replacements are cheap, as you can pick up a 16-pack of notepads (totaling 320 pages) for $9. Aside from the traditional notepad and the sticky notes, there are also to-do list pads and dot grid notepads available.

It's pretty neat to be able to flip over your Android phone and reveal a tiny pen and notepad. As quick as it is to use a note-taking app to organize your life and jot down your thoughts, using the Snap Flow is quicker, and also great for multitasking. I can look at something on my phone, but take notes on the Snap Flow notepad without furiously changing apps constantly.

Compared to a typical pad and pen, the Moft Snap Flow's advantage is that it's always with you; the notepad and pen are securely stored within the Snap Flow's fiberglass, metal, and vegan leather enclosure. This is particularly useful if you're someone that relies on tiny notepads or sticky notes. I can't throw a pad of Post-it notes into a bag or pocket without destroying the corners and surface pages. That isn't a concern at all with the Snap Flow kit.

Who is the Moft Snap Flow for?

Anyone who wants to reduce their screen time and get back to basics

When the Moft Snap Flow initially crossed my desk, I was concerned the price of the starter kit and notepad refills would make the accessory too expensive for most people. However, at under $50 for a Snap Flow kit and under $10 for a few months' worth of notepads, this isn't the case at all. If you like physical note-taking and simply wish you had a pen and paper with you all the time, it's worth considering slapping the Snap Flow on the back of your Android phone.

Or, if you're like me and find yourself frustrated with the hassle of Android note-taking apps, perhaps it's worth giving the Snap Flow a shot. It's a way of going back to basics, kind of like the Light Phone experience, except only for note-taking.