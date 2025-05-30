Summary

  • Disney+ rewards program launched in the US, expanding globally soon, offering rewards, discounts, free items, and sweepstakes.
  • Hulu is also launching its own loyalty program with partner brands like Microsoft and LG starting June 2nd.
  • Rewards programs aim to retain and attract subscribers, but their effectiveness remains uncertain, as customers may be growing tired of this tactic.

Perks for subscribing to Disney+ aren't necessarily a new thing in the US, having launched a perk program last year during its fifth anniversary, but today this program is official, and will soon be expanding internationally later this year. Simply subscribe to Disney+ to earn extra rewards, discounts, free items, not to mention the ability to enter sweepstakes, like winning a vacation. It's a loyalty program exclusive to subscribers, ideally to hold onto existing subscribers while enticing new ones.

