Summary Disney+ rewards program launched in the US, expanding globally soon, offering rewards, discounts, free items, and sweepstakes.

Hulu is also launching its own loyalty program with partner brands like Microsoft and LG starting June 2nd.

Rewards programs aim to retain and attract subscribers, but their effectiveness remains uncertain, as customers may be growing tired of this tactic.

Perks for subscribing to Disney+ aren't necessarily a new thing in the US, having launched a perk program last year during its fifth anniversary, but today this program is official, and will soon be expanding internationally later this year. Simply subscribe to Disney+ to earn extra rewards, discounts, free items, not to mention the ability to enter sweepstakes, like winning a vacation. It's a loyalty program exclusive to subscribers, ideally to hold onto existing subscribers while enticing new ones.

Disney+ and Hulu would like to reward your loyalty