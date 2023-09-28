Summary All popular streaming services, including Disney+ and Prime Video, have become more expensive in recent years, with some even raising their prices multiple times.

Our favorite streaming services have become more expensive over the last few years — right from Disney+ to Prime Video. Some of these services have even hiked their prices multiple times within a couple of years. As if this was not enough, Netflix started cracking down on password sharing, limiting who you could share your account with. And surprisingly, the move met with success as Netflix saw an uptick in subscriber count. Seeing this, Disney+ also announced its intention to limit account sharing at its Q3 earnings call in August. The company is now taking its first step to crack down on password sharing.

Disney+ users in Canada have received an email prohibiting them from sharing their subscription with others as a part of its updated Subscriber Agreement starting November 1, 2023. The email is light on details on how Disney+ intends to limit account sharing to a household. It only states that "we're implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household" (via The Verge).

A dedicated account sharing section in the updated agreement (Via Mobile Syrup) provides insight into Disney's plans. It will seemingly "analyze the use of your account" to ensure you are not sharing it with your friends or family outside your household. Disney could have similar limitations in place as Netflix to determine your home location and the devices in your household.

Coincidentally, November 1 is also the day when Disney's new ad-supported tier goes live in Canada (and Europe). It will cost CA$8/month and let you stream content to two devices simultaneously in up to Full HD resolution. You also get support for 5.1 and stereo sound, though the ability to download content for offline viewing is missing.

Additionally, the company will rejig its existing plans on the same date. The current tier will be renamed Premium, cost CA$15 monthly, and offer up to 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Atmos support on 4 devices concurrently. The Standard level will sit below this and offer the same perks as the cheapest tier minus the ads and support for offline viewing. It will cost CA$12 per month or $120 yearly.

If you are in Canada and an existing Disney+ subscriber, you'll get an option to switch to the ad tier or the new Premium plan at your next billing cycle.

Interestingly, during the Q3 earnings call, Disney's CEO Bob Iger mentioned cracking down on password sharing as a priority in 2024. But it appears the company is already testing how to achieve this before rolling out the new restrictions to all its subscribers worldwide. Disney will likely polish its strategy on how it wants to crack down on password sharing before rolling out the limits to all users.