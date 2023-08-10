Streaming services saw crazy growth during the pandemic. But as we have returned to normal lives, these services have seen a slowdown in their growth and revenues. Now, in trying to make a profit, all streaming platforms have raised their prices over the last couple of years. In November 2022, Disney announced that Disney+ was getting expensive by $3 to $11 per month. It also introduced a new ad-supported tier, costing $8 monthly. Now, taking a cue from Netflix, Disney+ is again raising prices as it plans to crack down on password sharing in the future.

Starting October 12, 2023, the ad-free Disney+ subscription will cost $14 per month, a rise of $3. The annual subscription is getting dearer as well, going from $110 to $140 yearly. The price hike is not just limited to Disney+. Hulu is also getting expensive, with the ad-free plan costing $18 monthly, up from the current $15. The individual ESPN+ subscription that currently costs $10 per month will see a hike to $11, with the annual subscription going up to $110.

If you subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu, the company is launching a new bundle starting September 6 that will save you money. The Premium Duo will provide ad-free Disney+ and Hulu access for $20, translating into a monthly saving of $12.

For now, Disney has kept the subscription fees of the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu unchanged. Similarly, the ad-tier bundle of the two services remains unchanged at $10/month. The Trio Basic bundle, which includes ad-supported versions of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, will see a $2 price bump to $15 per month. The Trio Premium bundle that offers ad-free access to the same three services will cost $25, up from $20.

The Hulu + Live TV with ads bundle is also getting a steep price hike, going from $70 to $77 per month. And the ad-free bundle price will increase to $89, up from $83.

Since its launch last year, 3.3 million subscribers have signed up for Disney's ad-supported tier in the US. In fact, it is expanding the availability of the Disney+ ad-supported tier to Europe and Canada starting November 1.

Bob Iger also confirmed during the earnings call that the company is looking at ways to crack down on password sharing. As per the CEO, a significant number of existing Disney+ users share their accounts (via The Verge). The company plans to look into this issue in 2024 on a priority basis. Disney's move has likely been influenced by Netflix, which saw its subscriber count increase after it started cracking down on password sharing.