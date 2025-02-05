Summary Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers in Q4 2024, but still maintains 124.6 million total subscribers.

Despite the loss, Disney+ still managed to be profitable.

In comparison, Netflix gained 19 million subscribers in Q4.

Things used to be so much simpler. You'd come home and pop on some Netflix and just call it a day. But now, there are over a dozen different streaming services to choose from, all vying for your hard-earned money. Of course, there are only so many services one can subscribe to, and there are bound to be some losses somewhere, and at some point.

Of course, in this era, it's really easy to make choices with your wallet, and all it takes is just the click of a button in order to cancel service or make the switch to something new. With that said, it looks like Disney+ has suffered quite a hit, reporting that it lost 700,000 subscribers to close out 2024 (via Gizmodo).

A tough year ahead?

However, it's important to note that the streaming service still maintains 124.6 million subscribers. The brand expects to shed some more users in 2025, but it's unclear just how many and what the effects will be. Of course, there are a lot of moving parts to Disney's business, and Disney+ is just a small piece in a very large puzzle.

From a personal perspective, it seems like content is an issue when it comes to Disney+. While the brand does have some solid offerings, it really doesn't churn out content like Netflix. Instead, it has a more calculated approach, similar to what we see with Apple TV. While the shows are good for the most part, there isn't really a lot on the service to keep you hanging around.

For this reason, we see Disney offering bundled services that add even more things to watch through partners like Hulu and ESPN. But for the time being, it appears Disney has reached its public goal of making Disney+ profitable. Of course, Disney still has a pretty big hill to climb, as rival Netflix is still actually doing pretty well, closing out the year adding 19 million subscribers in just Q4.

This news comes despite a challenging couple of years for the brand, even causing it to frequently increase its prices. Netflix is now sitting at 300 million subscribers, and only looks to be growing, which is a bad sign for other streaming services that aren't quite seeing the same rate of growth. But 2025 is a new year and there are lots of opportunities, but it looks like Netflix has a pretty stacked deck when it comes to content, so it's going to be a tough year for the competition.