Nothing is more annoying than sitting down after a long day to watch the latest Marvel movie or Star Wars show only to find that Disney Plus is on the fritz. Whether you an error message on your TV or while using a streaming media device, you can typically fix the problem with relative ease. This guide will walk you through the most common Disney+ error codes along with easy fixes or workarounds.

Error code 83

Error message: Something went wrong. Please try again. If the problem persists, visit the Disney+ Help Center (Error Code 83).

Error code 83 is one of the most common error messages that Disney+ users see. This error typically pops up when there's a connection or compatibility issue. Here's what you can do to resolve this problem:

Launch the Disney+ app or website on a supported device.

Check your internet connection.

Refresh or relaunch the Disney+ app or website and wait a few minutes before you play the video.

Power down or restart the device you use to stream.

Error code 42

Error message: We're sorry; we're having trouble connecting you to the service. Please check to see that you are still connected to the Internet and try again (Error Code 42).

Error code 42 is usually the result of a network or internet connection issue. To resolve this issue, here's what you can do:

Check your internet connection and the Wi-Fi signal and speed.

Power down and restart your router and modem.

Relaunch the Disney+ app or website and play the video again.

Error code 73

Error message: Disney+ is only available in certain regions. Depending on where you reside, you may not be able to access Disney+. If you think you are seeing this message in error, visit the Disney+ Help Center (Error Code 73).

This error message comes up when you're trying to access Disney+ shows or movies from a country where the service is unavailable. Here are a few potential fixes you can try out:

If you are trying to stream Disney+ in an area where it is available but still see the error code, check if you're connected to a VPN. If you are, turn off your VPN and reboot your device.

Relaunch the Disney+ app or refresh the site a couple of times.

Check if you're connected to the internet.

Error code 14

Error message: Incorrect Password. Please reenter your password and try again. If the problem persists, try resetting your password by selecting "Forgot Password?" (Error Code 14).

Error code 14 comes up when you're trying to log in with an incorrect or old password. The easiest way to fix this issue is to reset your password.

Error code 1026

Error message: We are having a problem. Please exit the app and try again. Error Code 1026: - AUTH_SERVICE_INT_FAILURE

You may see this error message if there's a connection issue or a problem with the Disney+ app or website. Here are a few solutions that are worth trying:

Turn off your TV, smartphone, or tablet, turn the device back on, and relaunch the Disney+ app.

Check if you have an internet connection and if it's steady.

If you still see the error message, delete the Disney+ app from your device and reinstall it.

If your internet connection is unstable or slow, wait until it resolves, then relaunch the Disney+ app.

Error code 39

Error message: We're sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (error code 39).

A few possible causes for this error message include:

The content you're trying to stream is currently inaccessible.

There's a problem with the HDMI connection.

You're trying to access the Disney+ app or website from an unsupported device.

Your internet connection is unstable, or you have a weak or slow Wi-Fi signal.

Disney+ is receiving an unusually high number of requests from users for the same content, which is why it's unavailable for some.

You can try the following solutions to fix this issue:

Disconnect and reconnect your HDMI cable.

Connect to a different HDMI port or HDMI cable.

Check if you're using a supported device and configuration. If not, launch the Disney+ app on a device that's supported.

Update the Disney+ app and your device or browser.

Check if you have a stable internet connection.

Relaunch the Disney+ app and refresh the site before you play the video again.

Error code 41

Error message: We're sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (error code 41).

According to Disney+, this message pops up when the video you're trying to access is unavailable. This may happen due to the title getting an unusually high amount of traffic. To resolve this error, relaunch the app or refresh the Disney+ site and try to stream the video again in some time.

Error codes 91 and 92

Error messages:

Due to a high number of requests, we have temporarily throttled traffic from your IP address. Please try again later (Error Code 91).

Due to a high number of requests, we have temporarily throttled traffic from your IP address. Please try again later (Error Code 92).

If you see either of these messages, it's usually the result of the system detecting suspicious activity originating from your IP address. If you had multiple failed login attempts and failed attempts to update your payment method of choice, you may see this error message. A few possible solutions to resolve these error messages include:

Check your internet connection and make sure it is stable. You don't want your Wi-Fi speed or signal wavering when you're trying to log in or update your payment method.

Restart your laptop, smartphone, or device, and relaunch Disney+. Wait a few minutes before you log in.

Check if the payment method you're trying to update is valid.

Error code 142

Error message: We're sorry; we're having trouble connecting you to the service. Please check to see that you are still connected to the Internet and try again (Error Code 142).

This error message typically pops up due to internet or network connectivity issues. Here's what you can try doing to resolve it:

Check your internet connection and the Wi-Fi speed and signal.

Restart your device and launch Disney+. Try streaming the content in a few minutes.

If you recently experienced an internet service outage, power down and restart your modem and router.

Enjoy uninterrupted Disney+ streaming

While these errors can temporarily interrupt your streaming experience, they shouldn't deter you from using Disney+, which is one of the best video streaming services. If you face issues with streaming despite trying these fixes, get in touch with Disney+'s live support team for further assistance.