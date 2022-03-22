Kabam, the developer behind Marvel Contest of Champions and Transformers: Forged to Fight has a fresh game available for pre-registration on the Play Store, and it's a Disney game themed around the Mirrorverse. As you would imagine, this divergent Disney universe allows Disney and Pixar characters to deviate from their traditional lore, which is precisely how you create a collectible gacha game where every character is empowered to fight against the evil force known as the Fractured. This game is known as Disney Mirrorverse, and it's coming to mobile in June, with pre-registration starting today.

The short teaser trailer above offers a quick glimpse of Disney Mirrorverse in action. First and foremost, you can see that the graphics are excellent, and considering that the game stars many Pixar characters, superb graphics are indeed welcome to illustrate Pixar's familiar 3D designs best. What the trailer doesn't show you is that this game is a team-based RPG (max, three characters), so despite the awesome graphics, it would seem Kabam hasn't strayed too far from the typical mobile RPG gameplay we've all seen a thousand times over.

As you would expect, Kabam has set its sights on offering a live service game, so monthly events are new chapters should be released at an even clip to keep players playing. Story Quests will reveal the backstories to the game's Mirrorverse characters, and Event Quests will exist as timed events, which is how developers push FOMO on the playerbase to ensure the audience keeps spending.

Neither Kabam nor Disney have mentioned the plans for monetization, but it's probably a safe bet to expect a free-to-play release filled with in-app purchases. Otherwise, the gacha mechanics and live service updates are hardly needed. After all, premium games rarely require a constant player churn, unlike F2P games that demand cannon fodder for the whales to beat upon.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

So yeah, if you're on the hunt for an edgy teenage Disney RPG that looks super emo, Kaban indeed has you covered with the pre-registration for Disney Mirrorverse. The graphics look surprisingly great, but the above screenshots make it clear that the same old team-based mobile RPG gameplay that relies on gacha draws and collection mechanics is also included. So if you're the sort that enjoys F2P RPGs, or you're simply a giant Disney fan and would love to be alerted to this game's release, then you'll want to pre-register for Disney Mirrorverse through the Play Store widget below, and you may even unlock a few rewards for doing so.

All the cities and phones supporting C-Band 5G in the US

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author